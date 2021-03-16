Linda Lee Hulse

February 15, 1952 - March 13, 2021

Linda Lee Hulse, age 69, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 after a short illness.

Linda was born February 15, 1952 in Butte, Montana.

Linda attended St. Lawrence grade school, Immaculate Conception School and she graduated from Butte High School in 1970.

Linda joined the Women's Army Corps after high school, where she trained as a medic. She served at Letterman Army Medical Center at the Presidio of San Francisco in the emergency department and that was one her all-time favorite jobs. After discharge from the Army, Linda worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for 14 years, while she studied nursing at Carroll College.

Linda changed her course of studies and attended Montana Tech, where she earned a Bachelor's of Science in Computer Science and an Associates' Degree in Business Management.

Linda married Joseph, "Skitch" Smith in 1971, while she served in the Army. Skitch preceded Linda in death.

Linda worked for the Bureau of Land Management for 19 years after her graduation from Montana Tech, where she met and married her husband of 28 years, Millard Hulse.

Millard and Linda travelled extensively. Her favorite country was Croatia on the Mediterranean.

If you knew Linda, you know she was a character. She was funny and smart with a heart of gold. She was definitely made of sugar and spice. Many knew her sugary side and her spicy side and we loved every part of her. Linda adored all little children and her many nieces and nephews enjoyed Auntie Linda's love and gifts. Linda's family and friends already miss her dearly.

If you knew Linda, you also know the Light of her Life was her son, Tim. Linda always told of Tim's latest activities and how much she loved and cherished him. Tim was a huge part of Linda's heart and soul.

Linda's parents, Ronald and Mary Navarro and her sister, Julianne Stallman preceded her in death. Linda is survived by her husband, Millard; her son, Tim; brothers, Lee Campbell and Joe Navarro; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Navarro, Paula and Shawn Rigmaiden, Patti and Rick Fulton, and Maggi Navarro; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Viewing will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17th at Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services, 2009 Harrison Ave., Butte. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 18th at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 329 W. Mercury St., Butte. Rite of Committal with Military Honors will follow Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Linda. Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Linda and her family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Southwest Mental Health Center or the Senior Center at the Belmont.