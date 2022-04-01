Menu
Lloyd Lennis Garrels
FUNERAL HOME
Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral Home
107 Oak St
Anaconda, MT

Lloyd Lennis Garrels, 76

August 29, 1945-March 28, 2022

This past Monday, March 28, Lloyd Lennis Garrels passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and children. Last year, Lloyd was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he never let it stop him living the life he enjoyed: hunting, fishing, and traveling to Mesquite, NV with his wife of 39 years, Joyce Garrels. As a family practice physician in Anaconda since 1974, he touched the lives and delivered many children of his patients. When he wasn't horseback riding in the backcountry, he was greeted around town and beyond with stories of lives well lived--not just because of his medical care, but his focus on the quality of life.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Lennis and Esther, his first wife, Mary and his granddaughter Chelsie. Surviving him are his wife, Joyce, his children, Trevor (Kristie), Zack (Trisha), Jaime, and Garret (Laura), seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Anaconda Pintler Hospice. A celebration of Lloyd's life will occur on July 10, location to be determined.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Lloyd's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Apr. 1, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I´m so sorry to hear about Dr Garrels. He and his family were apart of my life in my youth. He was not only my wonderful, caring doctor but also a friend outside of the office. He will be missed in the community.
Kathy Fitzpatrick Mason
March 31, 2022
I am so very sorry to hear about Dr. Garrels. He was my doctor for years and was the very best in Anaconda. He delivered my son, Seth. We were so blessed to have him and Kathy!!
Karen Blume
March 30, 2022
God be with you all during this most sad time. When we lived in Anaconda, Dr. Garrels was our doctor. He was a very kind person and doctor.
Tonna Strasko
March 30, 2022
Dr. Garrrels, Today is Honor your Doctor Day. I honor you as you were my second Dr. In Anaconda. You were always so nice and gave the Best Care. You will be Missed. Prayers to your family
Mary Pat Harris
March 30, 2022
So sorry to hear of Dr. Garrels' passing. I worked with him, thought the world of him. Great Dr., Great man. My prayers to all of your family. Sue Konda
Susan Konda
March 30, 2022
My heart is broken. Lloyd was my Dr. in Anaconda for years. Such an incredible man. Many prayers for all family and friends. RIP
Jeani McCabe Morrison
March 30, 2022
