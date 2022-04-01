Lloyd Lennis Garrels, 76

August 29, 1945-March 28, 2022

This past Monday, March 28, Lloyd Lennis Garrels passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife and children. Last year, Lloyd was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he never let it stop him living the life he enjoyed: hunting, fishing, and traveling to Mesquite, NV with his wife of 39 years, Joyce Garrels. As a family practice physician in Anaconda since 1974, he touched the lives and delivered many children of his patients. When he wasn't horseback riding in the backcountry, he was greeted around town and beyond with stories of lives well lived--not just because of his medical care, but his focus on the quality of life.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Lennis and Esther, his first wife, Mary and his granddaughter Chelsie. Surviving him are his wife, Joyce, his children, Trevor (Kristie), Zack (Trisha), Jaime, and Garret (Laura), seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Anaconda Pintler Hospice. A celebration of Lloyd's life will occur on July 10, location to be determined.

