Wayrynen Richards

KRUEGER - The remains of Lola A. Krueger are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home where funeral services will be conducted Monday morning, April 25th at 11 o'clock with Pastor Marlow Carrels officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 West Park Street, Butte, Montana 59701.