ZIMMERMAN - Lon Lee Zimmerman, age 64, of Anaconda, MT, passed away on January 22, 2021. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at The Forge, 100 Union Ave., Anaconda. Following, the celebration will continue at the VFW in Anaconda. Burial and release of lanterns will take place at dusk. Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Lon.