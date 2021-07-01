Lorraine Estelle Hulverson, 93

July 10, 1927 - June 28, 2021

Lorraine Estelle Hulverson passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 at St. James Healthcare. She was born in Sterling, Idaho Sunday, July 10, 1927 to Raymond and Alma (Drewes) Ernst.

She was raised and educated in Butte and on September 3, 1946 she married Ralph Hulverson here in Butte. Lorraine worked as a bookkeeper at several area businesses and was a longtime member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She was a fun-loving person who always found the good in everything and everyone. She enjoyed her many friends, but her family meant everything to her. She will be missed by many friends and relatives, but at the age of nearly 94 years she was ready to join her husband, Ralph who passed on January 29, 2001 as well as the countless friends and relatives on the other side. Her sister Rae, nieces Jolene and Heather spent countless hours visiting her and making sure she was comfortable during her stay at Big Sky Senior Living where she had some great care givers.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Karen Hulverson of Tenino, Washington, David and Margie Hulverson of Butte and daughter, Connie Elich of Butte, sisters, Raeneda Faroni and Charmaine Ernst, grandchildren, Kevin Hulverson (Angie), Mindy Hayes (John), Jennifer Prigge (Leo) Marc Elich, Josh Abraham (Rebecca) and Jessica Willis (Cody) and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and interment of her cremated remains will be in Sunset Memorial Park. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the charity of your choice. A private family service will be held at a later date.