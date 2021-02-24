Lorraine Mahoney

February 9, 1928-February 18, 2021

Mrs. Lorraine Mahoney passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, In Continental Gardens Care and Rehabilitation, formerly Genesis of Butte. Lorraine was born in Butte on February 09, 1928, the daughter of Raymond and Rena (Formento) Fontini. She educated in local schools and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Montana State University. She taught for many years in Butte schools. She married Neal Mahoney. They enjoyed many adventures together and remained traveling companions until his death is August of 2001. Lorraine is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. No services are planned. Lorraine's ashes will be interred with her husband in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.