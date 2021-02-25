Menu
Lorraine Pengelly
PENGELLY - The remains of Lorraine Pengelly are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home where funeral services will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock in the morning with the Reverend Mathias Krier officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Lorraine may be made to the American Cancer Society. Zoom at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/97315887470?pwd=bHg3K3l2RXFUcWYvRFo3S25JUzN1Zz09.

Covid precautions will be observed and face masks are required.



Published by The Montana Standard on Feb. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave, Butte, MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
My deepest condolences to Lori, Bill, and Kevin. Your mom was a wonderful lady and will be missed
chris parini
August 6, 2021
I can still hear her yelling at us when we were little, "You kids stop...!!! (whatever we were doing that she didn't want us to). She was definitely a live wire. Always full of life. She lived a long life dedicated to her kids. She will be missed.
Linda Crothers Blazina
March 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss, may GODBLESS your family during this time of grief . It's one of the hardest things I ever went through .I still turn to talk to my dad ,and realize he's been gone for 3 years .
WILLIAM HALL
March 1, 2021
She was a sweet lady and one of my mom's, (Dorothy McKinnon's) "Forever Friends". Prayers go out to her family at this sad time.
Karen Colvin (McKinnon)
February 25, 2021
Kayla Pengelly
I´m so sorry you and dad are going through one of the toughest challenges you will face. I wish I could be there for more support but unfortunately medically I cannot!! I love you guys. I know grandma is with you in spirit. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten, my kids will know who their GG (great grandma) was and all that she was!! She was one strong women and she was very happy up until her last day. I know nothing can help with the pain of such a huge loss but I love you guys. I will talk to grandma in my prayers tonight!
We are so sorry for your loss. We met Lorraine when she worked at Carroll´s Western Warehouser, she was a kind, helpful person who became a friend., it was good to see her again at Wendys when she started working there. I remember most about her how much she loved her family. Prayers of Peace , Joy and memories to comfort each of you. Skip and Diane Snyder
Diane Snyder
February 20, 2021
Our most felt condolences to your family. May God be with you at these most difficult times. Lorraine was a dear friend for many years. God rest her soul.
The Norburys
February 19, 2021
I,am sorry for the loss of your mom.
Tammy GRANT
February 19, 2021
My love to your families. Lorraine was my favorite Maunder aunt. She was a real peach. So sorry for your loss but it sounds like she was ready to go
Debi Maunder Williams
February 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results