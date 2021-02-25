Wayrynen Richards

PENGELLY - The remains of Lorraine Pengelly are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home where funeral services will be conducted Friday morning at 11 o'clock in the morning with the Reverend Mathias Krier officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery. Memorials in memory of Lorraine may be made to the American Cancer Society. Zoom at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/97315887470?pwd=bHg3K3l2RXFUcWYvRFo3S25JUzN1Zz09.

Covid precautions will be observed and face masks are required.