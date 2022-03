I´m so sorry you and dad are going through one of the toughest challenges you will face. I wish I could be there for more support but unfortunately medically I cannot!! I love you guys. I know grandma is with you in spirit. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten, my kids will know who their GG (great grandma) was and all that she was!! She was one strong women and she was very happy up until her last day. I know nothing can help with the pain of such a huge loss but I love you guys. I will talk to grandma in my prayers tonight!

Kayla Pengelly February 23, 2021