Loy Marie Hart, 78

August 5, 1943 – September 24, 2021

Loy Marie Hart, age 78, of Deer Lodge, Montana passed away on September 24, 2021, at home in the comfort of her loving husband. She is now with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She died from complications of Huntington's Disease.

Loy was born on August 5, 1943, in Boise, Idaho, to Lloyd and Vera (Hack) McClanahan. Her parents were of Cutbank, Montana, and this is where Loy spent much of her life. Loy graduated from Cutbank Highschool where she was a Varsity cheer leader. She went on to graduate from Kinman Business College in Spokane, Washington. Her career was spent as a dental assistant and progressed to dental office manager for several dentists in Montana and Idaho. She spent the last 20 years of her professional career as a supervisor at the DMV in Deer Lodge.

Loy had two children, Wade and Wendy, from her first marriage. When she was in her early 40s she reconnected with an old friend, Larry Hart, and they were married within four months.

Her favorite pastimes included snowmobiles, motorcycles, hot rods and corvettes. She even rode her own Harley's. Loy was a member of the Frontier Bible of Gold Creek. She enjoyed these pastimes with Larry by her side.

Loy is preceded in death by her parents and a baby sibling. She is survived her loving husband, Larry, her children, Wade Berkram and Wendy Woolstenhulme, and Larry's daughter, Heather Lansky, several grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. She is also survived by a twin sister, two more sisters and several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned. She will be laid to rest in Cutbank at Crownhill Cemetery at later date.