Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucille Bennett
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Lucille Anne Bennett (LuAnne)

August 1939-March 21, 2021

Lucille Anne Bennett (Lu Anne) passed away peacefully in St. Patrick's Hospital the evening of March 21, 2021 after many struggles from heart disease and kidney disease. Lu Anne was born in Lead, South Dakota to Peter and Lucille Burns in August of 1939.

In October of 1957, Lu Anne married Paul Joseph Bennett and from this marriage was blessed with seven children. They ventured into business together, opening up the Copper Hill Bar. It became a successful local staple for many years and she had pride in the pasties and chicken fried steak. After her children were raised, Lu Anne spent many years at the Belmont Senior Center serving seniors and building life-long friendships. During her "Golden Girl" years, she found great joy and pride attending her grandchildren, and even great grandchildren's events. On any given day she could be found at dancing recitals, wrestling matches, bowling, graduations, birthdays, garage sales, and Bingo and dice games. Her favorite memorable times were fishing, camping and hunting with her son and family. The lack of events, shopping and decorating in 2020 was difficult for her but she made time for everyone on her phone-You know what I'm saying?

Gramma Lu's most difficult times were during the loss of loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Connie Jean, husband Joe, son Tim, great granddaughter Macy Jem Anderson, brother David Burns, and many in-laws.

Lu Anne is survived by sisters Alice Lee Perez and Kathleen Burns. Children: Cathy (Tom) Pomroy, Debbie Bennett, Daughter-in-law Donna Bennett, Laurie (Richard) Wenzel, Christy Bennett (Michael Stockwell), Adrian Bennett (Rob Adams) Grandchildren: Cassie (Chris) Casne, Alison (Ryan) Troxel, Callie Pomroy (James Walton) Justin Bennett (Nicole Prather) T.J. Bennett (Whitney Stoltz), Stacy Allen (Dan Murphy), Missy Wilhelm (Dan Johnson), Levi Anderson, Rhiannon Anderson, Abbey Hardy, Tyler Bennett, Taran Bennett (MaKayla Mulcahy) Trey Bennett Great Grandchildren: Aniston, Harper, Lilia, Lexi, Tucker, Hudson, Gage, Hayden, Joseph, John, Landon, McKinsey, Charlie, Jayden, Madisyn, Calvin, Tysen (April Gierke) and dear friend Dorothy Green.

Many thanks to Dr. Paul Siddoway and those at the Fresenius Kidney Care in Butte for their kindness and care.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, after 10:00 am in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Memorials are suggested to the Butte Emergency Food Bank, Our Lady of the Rockies, or the charity of the donor's choice.


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Calling hours
10:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
MT
Mar
30
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My deepest sympathy to the family of Lou, I got the honor to meet her at The Belmont and work with Lou, she was so much fun to work with she was a special lady. My thoughts and prays to the family. May God bless you all and watch over you.
LeeRoy DeJohn
March 29, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss Adrian and Christi OUR PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU AND YOUR WHOLE FAMILY AT THIS TIME
JJ AND WENDY TADDAY
March 29, 2021
Sending my prayers and sincere condolences to your family.
Georgia Heaphy
March 29, 2021
My sympathies at the passing of your mother, grandmother..... Louie was a great lady! She always had some of her dry but great humor to share with each one she talked to. She will be greatly missed. She was like a sister to me! GOD bless you all.
Ann Shea
March 28, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear about Lou. She was a good friend, and a lot of fun and I'll miss her. I hope she found some peace.
Pat Faraoni
March 28, 2021
Prayers for your family in this celebration of luannes life.
Lorraine M. Stockwell
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results