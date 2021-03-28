Lucille Anne Bennett (LuAnne)

August 1939-March 21, 2021

Lucille Anne Bennett (Lu Anne) passed away peacefully in St. Patrick's Hospital the evening of March 21, 2021 after many struggles from heart disease and kidney disease. Lu Anne was born in Lead, South Dakota to Peter and Lucille Burns in August of 1939.

In October of 1957, Lu Anne married Paul Joseph Bennett and from this marriage was blessed with seven children. They ventured into business together, opening up the Copper Hill Bar. It became a successful local staple for many years and she had pride in the pasties and chicken fried steak. After her children were raised, Lu Anne spent many years at the Belmont Senior Center serving seniors and building life-long friendships. During her "Golden Girl" years, she found great joy and pride attending her grandchildren, and even great grandchildren's events. On any given day she could be found at dancing recitals, wrestling matches, bowling, graduations, birthdays, garage sales, and Bingo and dice games. Her favorite memorable times were fishing, camping and hunting with her son and family. The lack of events, shopping and decorating in 2020 was difficult for her but she made time for everyone on her phone-You know what I'm saying?

Gramma Lu's most difficult times were during the loss of loved ones. She is preceded in death by her parents, her daughter Connie Jean, husband Joe, son Tim, great granddaughter Macy Jem Anderson, brother David Burns, and many in-laws.

Lu Anne is survived by sisters Alice Lee Perez and Kathleen Burns. Children: Cathy (Tom) Pomroy, Debbie Bennett, Daughter-in-law Donna Bennett, Laurie (Richard) Wenzel, Christy Bennett (Michael Stockwell), Adrian Bennett (Rob Adams) Grandchildren: Cassie (Chris) Casne, Alison (Ryan) Troxel, Callie Pomroy (James Walton) Justin Bennett (Nicole Prather) T.J. Bennett (Whitney Stoltz), Stacy Allen (Dan Murphy), Missy Wilhelm (Dan Johnson), Levi Anderson, Rhiannon Anderson, Abbey Hardy, Tyler Bennett, Taran Bennett (MaKayla Mulcahy) Trey Bennett Great Grandchildren: Aniston, Harper, Lilia, Lexi, Tucker, Hudson, Gage, Hayden, Joseph, John, Landon, McKinsey, Charlie, Jayden, Madisyn, Calvin, Tysen (April Gierke) and dear friend Dorothy Green.

Many thanks to Dr. Paul Siddoway and those at the Fresenius Kidney Care in Butte for their kindness and care.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, after 10:00 am in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Memorials are suggested to the Butte Emergency Food Bank, Our Lady of the Rockies, or the charity of the donor's choice.