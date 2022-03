Longfellow

Luke and Dona Rivers - A Celebration of Luke and Dona Rivers' Life will be held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Rivers Family Cabin, 1117 Warm Springs Creek Rd. at 1:00 p.m. A luncheon and toast will follow. Valet parking will be provided for those with mobility issues. Directions – Traveling West on MT HWY 1 after passing mile marker 19, turn right on Warm Springs Creek Road, proceed 1 mile to the first residence on the left. Location will be marked.