Macy Nicholson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services
2009 Harrison Ave
Butte, MT

Macy Nicholson, 78

October 20, 1943 – December 23, 2021

Macy Nicholson passed away at her home on December 23rd. She was born on October 20th, 1943 to Steven and Marge Manley. Macy left school in the eighth grade to help take care of three of her siblings. In 1963 she married Don Nicholson, and she gave birth to their only child Jim in 1964. She was a homemaker, caregiver to her sister-in-law Lois, and was a cub scout den mother. She enjoyed working with ceramics, and watching Seahawks and Mariners games. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandma. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Diane Fawcett, nephew JD, and stepfather Hank Johnson. She is survived by her son Jim and his loving wife Kim, her sisters Roberta Dawson, Sheila (Roger) Hanson, Lori Robinson, and brother Steve Manley, granddaughter Brittany (Kenny) Parmely and her four great granddaughters, Kyra, Kiennah, Kai and Karter, and several nieces and nephews.

Per her wishes there will be no public services. Private services will be held at a later date.

Macy was loved, and will be missed by all that knew her. Her faith was strong, and we know she is now with Jesus.

Please visit www.buttefuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or share a memory of Macy.

Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Macy and her family.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jan. 12, 2022.
