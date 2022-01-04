Marcia Jean Barsanti Pinch

November 29, 1938 - December 28. 2021

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, Marcia Jean Barsanti Pinch, beloved Daughter, Sister, Mother of nine children, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away peacefully at the age of 83. Marcia was born on November 29, 1938 in Deer Lodge, Montana to Delores Barsanti and Arthur Barsanti. She later moved her and her children to Salt Lake City, Utah where she received her Associate's Degree from Salt Lake Community College. True to her nature, she explored numerous careers ranging from police dispatch to sales and marketing. She spent her most recent years working at Smiths, until retiring in 2016. She single-handedly raised nine children. She is survived by six of her children, her daughters Shauna Torgerson (Jeff), Michelle Bugni (Craig), Patricia Hartt (Loftin), Marcy Rogers, and Ginny Sandstrom, and her son Rick Bugni. Marcia is reunited with three of her beloved children, her sons Larry Bugni (Ann), Greg Bugni (Cathy), her daughter Kelley Wright, her grandsons Anthony Bugni, Theodore James "TJ" Paul Webster and granddaughter, Miranda Wright. Marcia is also survived by her sister, Carma Kovnesky, her brothers, Bill Barasanti, John Barsanti, and Tom Barsanti and her longtime best friend, sister, and first cousin, Marjean Duran, as well as many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren who loved and admired her. Marcia had an unparalleled love and passion for horses. She also loved fishing, camping, boating, and driving her golf cart. She was known for her infectious laugh, fierce demeanor, and her bold sense of humor. She loved her children with all her heart and held great pride in her legacy. You can take the girl out of Montana, but you can't take Montana out of the girl, and as a true Montana girl, she embodied strength down to her final breath. Her light shined brighter than most. She was truly cherished and will be missed dearly. A funeral service will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 West South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095 on Monday, January 3, 2022, a Rosary and viewing will be held at 11:30 am to 12:45 pm and a Funeral at 1:00 pm. The service will be livestreamed at www.jenkins-soffe.com. Marcia will be brought home for entombment to Butte Montana on January 4th, 2022, a graveside prayer will be held at 2:00pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4700 Harrison Ave, Butte, MT 59701. A Celebration of her life will be held on one of Marcia's favorite holidays, St Patrick's Day, March 17, 2022, in Butte, Montana, details to be announced at a later date. "Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It's all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love, with no place to go." – Jamie Anderson Special Thanks to the staff at Crescent Senior Living Center and Canyon Home Care & Hospice for the special care they gave to our Mother.