Margaret Jean "Peggy" Sutey
1947 - 2022
BORN
1947
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Butte Central Catholic High School
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 8 2022
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Margaret Jean "Peggy" Sutey, 75

January 18, 1947-April 3, 2022

Margaret Jean "Peggy" Sutey was born on Jan 18, 1947 in Butte, MT. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend to so many. Peggy and John were married in 1967 in Butte, MT and they traveled the world together living in places like Dubai, UAE, Jakarta, Indonesia and Aberdeen Scotland along with other cities in the US before retiring in Hot Springs Village, Arkansas.

Peggy loved to dance, golf and travel the world. She loved being with friends whether it was playing cards, going to concerts, or just having lunch. She was a strong devout Christian and cherished her friends in faith. Peggy especially loved being with her family any chance she could. Her smile and laughter brought joy to all who knew her.

Peggy was a devoted mother always making sure her two children, Kevin and Kerri, had the opportunities to flourish in whatever country they found themselves in. Her fierce love and loyalty to family was an inspiration.

Peggy passed away on April 3, 2022 following 20 years of fighting cancer. She died at home in the arms of the love of her life, her partner and husband of 54 years, John Sutey, and holding the hand of her beloved daughter Kerri Sutey. Prior to her passing, she was able to spend quality time with her three brothers Bill, Rob and Rick and her sister Susie. She is resting in peace with her son Kevin Sutey, her sister Joan Harrington Pursel, her Aunt Jean Thomas, and her parents Margaret and Doc Harrington.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10am Central Time on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 295 Balearic Road, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909. The mass will be livestreamed at https://hsvsacredheart.com/index.php/live-stream-video-links. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Butte Central Catholic High School (https://buttecentral.org/), Kindred Hospice (https://www.kindredhospice.com/locations/kindred-hospice-hot-springs/) or MD Anderson Cancer Center (https://www.mdanderson.org/).


Published by The Montana Standard on Apr. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Service
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
295 Balearic Road, Hot Springs Village, AR
