Margery "Dutch" Metesh, 90

June 8th, 1931 - December 19th, 2021

On December 19th, 2021, Margery "Dutch" Metesh left this world at the age of 90 surrounded by many of her loving family members. Margery Elizabeth Winninghoff was born in Los Angeles, California on June 8th, 1931, to John Wilbur "Pete" and Elizabeth "Beth" Winninghoff. As a young child, Dutch's family relocated from California to Philipsburg Montana where Dutch resided for the rest of her 90 years. Dutch shared her childhood with 3 sisters Mary Catherine, Judy and Theresa Jean along with their younger brother John (Oreo). She spent much of her youth enjoying a Montana lifestyle and often talked about memories of hunting and fishing in the Philipsburg area. She enjoyed singing at church and was also part of the local bowling league. She also spent time working at her dad's candy store, the original Philipsburg "Sweet Palace".

Dutch grew up attending school in Philipsburg where she graduated in 1949 from Granite High School. After High School Dutch chose to pursue college to become a nurse. She had always had a very compassionate heart for animals and people alike, so nursing came natural to her. Dutch attended school at Carroll College, graduating as a registered nurse. In her later years she would often tell stories of the times she and her friends would sneak out of the dorms only to be caught by the nuns and punished for their shenanigans. Dutch was a spit fire and a definite force to be reckoned with.

In the early 1950's Dutch met the love of her life, a man named William (Bill) Metesh. Bill and Dutch were married on October 8th, 1952. As if being a nurse and ranch wife didn't keep her busy enough, Dutch became a loving mother to 9 children. Dutch was a woman with strong religious faith, and she loved every living thing. Managing a house with 9 kids, working as a nurse and eventually becoming a well-known western Montana artist, Dutch was always busy. She loved her kids immensely and spent a lot of time attending her kids' sporting events and cheering them on. It is hard to comprehend when she could have possibly gotten any sleep. In addition to her own 9 children, she often opened up her home to others in the family and community that needed a helping hand. She was a second mom to many and not just the humankind. The ranch was often referred to as the "funny farm" to those around town that knew the Metesh family well. Dutch was a pushover when it came to stray animals, including but not limited to pet deer roaming freely in the house, raccoons, skunks, hens hanging from the chandelier as well as the usual collection of dogs, cats, ducks, geese and anything else you can think of. Even the bees, spiders, mice and wasps were safe at the Metesh house, only live traps and mason jars were used to set the creatures free.

Dutch worked as a nurse in Butte, at Warm Springs in Deer Lodge, and eventually at Granite County Medical Center where she retired at the age of 62. She did her fair amount of nursing for her family as well, there are stories that would make you laugh for days.

Dutch was forever a lover of nature, her favorite place on earth was right where she lived. She discovered a love for painting and always incorporated the things she admired and loved in her artwork. She enjoyed painting the Pintler Mountains (her daily view from her living room), wildflowers, creeks, local wildlife, and also many native American portraits. The creativity and artistry in Dutch has been passed down to her children, grandchildren and now her great-grandchildren. She always made sure there were art supplies around and available for her kids and grandkids to encourage them to fulfill their creative itch. Dutch even ran her own art gallery off of Highway 1 just a short drive from her house. Dutch, her daughter Rene and many of her grandchildren would spend the summer days at the Guillio Art Gallery, peddling local artist's work as well as her own artwork to tourists passing by while the kids played in the nearby creek. Many local businesses and art shows would showcase artwork by Dutch as well. To this day if you were to walk into the house of any long-term resident of Philipsburg, you are sure to find a painting of Dutch's hanging above the mantle.

Dutch had endured more heart ache than any soul should ever have to deal with, though she did so with incredible grace and strength. She is forever an inspiration to those that knew her and knew the tragedy she had been through. Dutch was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Beth, husband Bill, Brother John (Oreo) Winninghoff, sister Mary Catherine, children Mark Metesh, Mary (Rene)Mcguire, Margery (Puddin) Hansen, Joseph (JoJo) Metesh, Peter, son-in-law Bill Dennis, grandson Darby Metesh and many other close friends. Dutch is survived by her sisters, Judy Loobey and Jean Getzloff, her children Bill (Lisa) Metesh, Jean Dennis, Brian and David (Becky) Metesh, daughter in-law Doris Metesh, son in-law Tom Mcguire as well as grandchildren Bill (Nev) Mcguire, Robert Mcguire, Kelly (Matt) Marjamaa, Danny Mcguire, Dustin (Ashley) Metesh, Billy (Emileigh) Metesh, Jerry Metesh, Sam Dennis, Megan (Leo) Seitz, Coral (Justin) Miller, Lianne (Justin) Fluharty, Melissa Metesh, Cody Metesh, Jessica (Cole) Bolster, Wade Metesh, Ashley (Kelly) McCoy, Sierra Metesh, Preston Metesh, and Avery Metesh. She also had been blessed with 24 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. She leaves behind many extended cousins, nieces, nephews and friends as well.

Services are scheduled for Thursday, December 30th, 11am at the Granite High School Gymnasium with a gathering after the burial. There will be a viewing at 10 am prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would appreciate donations to be made to Pintler Pets in Anaconda, P.O. Box 1204, Anaconda, MT 59711 in honor of Dutch and her love for animals.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Dutch's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.