MARIAN JANE McINTYRE, 69

June 19, 1952 - February 7, 2022

Marian Jane McIntyre (69) loving & devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother peacefully drifted into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in her home after a heroic & courageous battle on Monday February 7th. Jane was surrounded by her family who will strive to honor her memory by living their lives each day to the fullest as Jane herself was quite a little pistol of positive energy & activity.

Jane was born June 19, 1952 to William (Bill) & Josephine (Jo) McCance, and was the fifth child of nine children. She lived on a farm outside of Gregory SD close to Dallas with her family and often spoke of many happy memories from growing up on a farm such as sitting in the water troughs to cool down on hot days & playing with bees by the handful when getting honey from the hives. Jane graduated from Gregory High School and then furthered her education by attending the University of South Dakota in Vermillion. She received her B.A. in Psychology at South Dakota State University in 1974 and them her Masters in Social Work from Walla Walla College in 2001.

On May 19, 1973 Jane married her soulmate (the love of her life) Dean B. McIntyre in the Interdenominational Chapel at the University of South Dakota and was later blessed with three beautiful, strong daughters: Theresa, Lorna, and Melissa to whom she always loved and supported unconditionally. Her passion for helping and caring for others led her to St. James Community Hospital where she worked as a social worker for over 30 years including her last several years in the Cancer Center prior to her retirement. She also opened her own private practice as an LCSW. Jane always loved getting together with family & friends for any occasion, especially family reunions at Hart Ranch in South Dakota, flying to Louisiana to spend time with her great-granddaughters (Alexis & Athena), and making whatever trek she could no matter the miles to see her family. Her family and spending quality time making memories was most important and made her happy. She was a funny, compassionate, loving, spiritual, kind & driven woman who always strived to do what she could to make life better & more positive for her family, friends, and community. She was true to her faith and an active member of her church. Jane was a "Pillar"....always there with an ear to listen, hand to help, and heart to love. Many lives where touched and enhanced by this beautiful woman and she will be missed more than any words can express. "We love you Mom/ Nana. Thank you for all the wonderful love and caring you brought to & taught our family....You will be in our hearts always! Xoxoxo"

Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Dean B. McIntyre, father, William (Bill) McCance, mother, Josephine (Jo) McCance, and brother, Bobby McCance. She is survived by her 1st daughter, Theresa McIntyre of Erie, Colorado and her 5 children (Jane's grandchildren) Sarah, Christian (CJ), Daniel, Faith, and Rayne, her 2nd daughter, Lorna McIntyre of Helena, Montana, 3rd daughter, Melissa McIntyre of Bozeman, Montana, and seven siblings: Bill (Jr.) McCance, Sheri Schoendorf, Keri Mira, Patricia Lammers, Steve McCance, Angie King, and Blaine McCance.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date and will be announced.