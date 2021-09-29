Marie McNulty Hubley, 94

August 23, 1927-September 23, 2021

Marie McNulty Hubley passed away September 23, 2021 at the age of 94. Marie was born August 23, 1927, in Butte to Irish immigrants, John and Mary McNulty.Marie had three siblings, John, Leonard and Patricia. Marie was proud of her Butte Irish heritage. Marie graduated from Butte Girls Central in 1944 and attended Butte Business College and started her career as a customer service representative.

On February 16, 1947, Marie married Jule Hubley at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church. Marie and Jule celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before Jule's passing.

Marie enjoyed traveling around the world and the state following Notre Dame football and the various events in which her grandchildren participated. Marie was a member of the Marie Jolley Bridge Club for many years receiving her Life Masters in 2005. She loved traveling with the 'Bridge' Ladies to different areas of the State of Montana and Canada. Marie worked for her special friend and companion Frances Manuell at Wilhelm's Flower Shoppe. Her special holiday was St. Patrick's Day in Butte, dressing in Kelly green and wearing of the shamrocks.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Jule Hubley, her parents, siblings, in-laws, Frances Manuell and great grandson Flynn Hubley. Survivors include sons and daughter-in-laws Bernard and Kathy Hubley of Helena, John and Becky Hubley of Missoula, daughter and son-in-law Mary Jule and Mark Berg. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kevin and Robin Hubley, Bozeman; Chris and Kati Hubley, Oregon; Katie and Mike Grier, Omaha; Mark and Krista Hubley; Idaho; Joe and Kelly Hubley; Japan; Jim and Athena Hubley, Billings; Kelli Ann Hubley, Omaha; Jennie Berg, Denver; and Matt Berg, Helena. Great Granchildren include, Jace, Adam, Ben, Preston, Kian, Carson, Piper, Greyson, Oliver Hubley; Eve and Ian Grier.

Friends may call at Duggan Dolan Mortuary beginning at 5:00pm this Friday, October 1, 2021, parish rosary will be recited at 6:00PM in the mortuary. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday October 2 at St. Patrick's Church with internment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to Butte Central Education Foundation,

American Diabetes Association, Butte Food Bank.