Marie McNulty Hubley
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Marie McNulty Hubley, 94

August 23, 1927-September 23, 2021

Marie McNulty Hubley passed away September 23, 2021 at the age of 94. Marie was born August 23, 1927, in Butte to Irish immigrants, John and Mary McNulty.Marie had three siblings, John, Leonard and Patricia. Marie was proud of her Butte Irish heritage. Marie graduated from Butte Girls Central in 1944 and attended Butte Business College and started her career as a customer service representative.

On February 16, 1947, Marie married Jule Hubley at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church. Marie and Jule celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary before Jule's passing.

Marie enjoyed traveling around the world and the state following Notre Dame football and the various events in which her grandchildren participated. Marie was a member of the Marie Jolley Bridge Club for many years receiving her Life Masters in 2005. She loved traveling with the 'Bridge' Ladies to different areas of the State of Montana and Canada. Marie worked for her special friend and companion Frances Manuell at Wilhelm's Flower Shoppe. Her special holiday was St. Patrick's Day in Butte, dressing in Kelly green and wearing of the shamrocks.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Jule Hubley, her parents, siblings, in-laws, Frances Manuell and great grandson Flynn Hubley. Survivors include sons and daughter-in-laws Bernard and Kathy Hubley of Helena, John and Becky Hubley of Missoula, daughter and son-in-law Mary Jule and Mark Berg. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kevin and Robin Hubley, Bozeman; Chris and Kati Hubley, Oregon; Katie and Mike Grier, Omaha; Mark and Krista Hubley; Idaho; Joe and Kelly Hubley; Japan; Jim and Athena Hubley, Billings; Kelli Ann Hubley, Omaha; Jennie Berg, Denver; and Matt Berg, Helena. Great Granchildren include, Jace, Adam, Ben, Preston, Kian, Carson, Piper, Greyson, Oliver Hubley; Eve and Ian Grier.

Friends may call at Duggan Dolan Mortuary beginning at 5:00pm this Friday, October 1, 2021, parish rosary will be recited at 6:00PM in the mortuary. Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday October 2 at St. Patrick's Church with internment at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The family asks that memorials be made to Butte Central Education Foundation,

American Diabetes Association, Butte Food Bank.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Calling hours
5:00p.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT
Oct
1
Rosary
6:00p.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT
Oct
2
Funeral service
St. Patrick's Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mary Jule and Family, Please accept my condolences on the loss of your mom. I well remember her smile and greetings through the years at St. Lawrence and Wilhelm's. May she rest in peace with so many others "from the hill".
Tom Maunder
October 4, 2021
My sympathy to Maries family, and prayers for my friend, who befriended my mother and me over years of Bridge playing (My Mom) and Beauty shop days. She could be a spitfire when she wanted to be and gentle, kind and caring. as well ... loved the smile and her twinkling eyes. Rest in Peace dear Marie... Thank you for your friendship
Karen, & Fr. Patrick Sullivan, & Beretta
September 30, 2021
What a wonderful lady. Marie was so supportive of my Mother while she lived at Big Sky Senior Living. I so enjoyed getting to know Marie--she always had a beautiful smile that resonnated with her fun personality. All my sympathies to the Hubley family.
Kate Delaney
September 30, 2021
May the memories of the "twinkle" in those smiling Irish eyes bring you comfort. I am so sorry for your loss.
Danette Sprinkle
September 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss Marie was a beautiful lady
Pat and Patsy Callahan
Friend
September 29, 2021
What a beautiful life and lady. She was able to touch so many lives. Such a good soul. Memories of your life with her will certainly stay with you forever. My thoughts are with each of you.
Maura Uggetti
Friend
September 29, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Marie's passing. Our sympathies to her family. Every time I spent time with my Mom at the Big Sky I always enjoyed her big smile and that infectious laugh. Without question a life very well lived.
Michael Kadillak
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. May your memories be many and comforting at this time. God Bless Cherie and Dick
Cherie Garish
Friend
September 28, 2021
Simply the Best! Love to all. Prayers are with ya. Thanks for everything our dear Marie.
The Entire Lally Family
September 28, 2021
Bernie - sorry to hear about your mom
Jim&Joan Curtin
September 28, 2021
I enjoyed Marie for years. She was a true Lady. May she rest now. Deepest sympathy to her family
Susan sayers
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results