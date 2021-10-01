Mary Jule and Family,
Please accept my condolences on the loss of your mom. I well remember her smile and greetings through the years at St. Lawrence and Wilhelm's. May she rest in peace with so many others "from the hill".
Tom Maunder
October 4, 2021
My sympathy to Maries family, and prayers for my friend, who befriended my mother and me over years of Bridge playing (My Mom) and Beauty shop days. She could be a spitfire when she wanted to be and gentle, kind and caring. as well ... loved the smile and her twinkling eyes. Rest in Peace dear Marie... Thank you for your friendship
Karen, & Fr. Patrick Sullivan, & Beretta
September 30, 2021
What a wonderful lady. Marie was so supportive of my Mother while she lived at Big Sky Senior Living. I so enjoyed getting to know Marie--she always had a beautiful smile that resonnated with her fun personality. All my sympathies to the Hubley family.
Kate Delaney
September 30, 2021
May the memories of the "twinkle" in those smiling Irish eyes bring you comfort. I am so sorry for your loss.
Danette Sprinkle
September 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Marie was a beautiful lady
Pat and Patsy Callahan
Friend
September 29, 2021
What a beautiful life and lady. She was able to touch so many lives. Such a good soul. Memories of your life with her will certainly stay with you forever. My thoughts are with each of you.
Maura Uggetti
Friend
September 29, 2021
Very sorry to hear of Marie's passing. Our sympathies to her family. Every time I spent time with my Mom at the Big Sky I always enjoyed her big smile and that infectious laugh. Without question a life very well lived.
Michael Kadillak
September 28, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. May your memories be many and comforting at this time. God Bless Cherie and Dick
Cherie Garish
Friend
September 28, 2021
Simply the Best! Love to all. Prayers are with ya. Thanks for everything our dear Marie.
The Entire Lally Family
September 28, 2021
Bernie - sorry to hear about your mom
Jim&Joan Curtin
September 28, 2021
I enjoyed Marie for years. She was a true Lady.
May she rest now. Deepest sympathy to her family