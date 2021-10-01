My sympathy to Maries family, and prayers for my friend, who befriended my mother and me over years of Bridge playing (My Mom) and Beauty shop days. She could be a spitfire when she wanted to be and gentle, kind and caring. as well ... loved the smile and her twinkling eyes. Rest in Peace dear Marie... Thank you for your friendship

Karen, & Fr. Patrick Sullivan, & Beretta September 30, 2021