Marilyn Vanina

August 24, 1947-March 7, 2021

Marilyn Vanina, long-time Butte educator and former Dean of Women at Butte High School, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the age of 73. She was born in Butte on August 24, 1947 to June and

Julius Vanina and raised in Elk Park on the family ranch.

Marilyn graduated from Butte High School in 1965 as the valedictorian of her class. She then attended Western Montana College in Dillon, graduating as valedictorian of her class with a Bachelor's Degree in secondary education. After receiving a Master's

Degree from Western, she attended the University of Montana in Missoula where she obtained her Administrative certification.Following her own educational endeavors, she set forth on a long

journey of educating and supporting the youth of Butte.

In 1969, Marilyn accepted her first teaching position as a sixth grade teacher at the Emerson School. One year later, she accepted a position at Butte High School teaching typing and shorthand. She was appointed as Dean of Women in 1983, a position she proudly held for 35 years until her much deserved retirement in 2018. Marilyn was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Butte Teacher's Union. She was a dedicated school district employee for 49 years.

She loved her job and since she never had children of her own, she treated all students as if they were her children. Marilyn enjoyed watching their success through the years. She was instrumental in offering guidance to troubled students or those in need of special attention to get them through tough times. She was very caring and well respected by students as well as faculty.

Marilyn created many fond memories with family and friends over the years. She loved traveling and toured Europe, the Caribbean and Hawaii. She enjoyed gambling and along with family had some great times in Las Vegas. She played piano, enjoyed playing pinochle and games with family and friends especially around the holidays.

Marilyn shared many life adventures and special moments with her long-time companion, Bob Fournier.Their relationship lasted for more than 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, June and Julius Vanina; grandparents, Fred and Irene Searle and Mose and Elvira Vanina and their family Elmo, Lydia and Mario; nephew, Mike Thomas; niece, Cindy Bergey; brothers- in- law Don Thomas and Larry Dunville; special uncles Red Vanina and Fred Searle and cousin Shawn Searle.

She is survived by her long-time companion, Bob Fournier; sisters, Sue (Max) Decker and Diane Dunville; niece, Lisa Kerbersky and her family; nephews Neil (Michelle) Decker and their daughter Ellison; Casey (Laura) Decker and their children Jack and Ben, and niece Amy Decker who was very dear to her heart. Also special aunt, Pat Searle; cousins Judy (Tom) Kiely and their family; Dave (Barb) Searle and their family; Joan (Bill) Filpula and their family and Leo Calcaterra and his family.

Marilyn's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at St. James Healthcare and Copper Ridge Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care and compassion during this difficult time.

Because of her lifetime commitment to education, her family requests donations in Marilyn's memory be directed to a scholarship fund to support Butte High School students, c/o Sue Decker, 47 Elgin Drive, Butte MT 59701.

Cremation has taken place. Private funeral services will be conducted this (Thursday) morning at 11 o'clock. Those wishing to attend the service via ZOOM may do so at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/95328482761?pwd=YlVQZU10WVJDK2tGcThsZlZYRTR1QT09