Marilyn Vanina
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

Marilyn Vanina

August 24, 1947-March 7, 2021

Marilyn Vanina, long-time Butte educator and former Dean of Women at Butte High School, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the age of 73. She was born in Butte on August 24, 1947 to June and

Julius Vanina and raised in Elk Park on the family ranch.

Marilyn graduated from Butte High School in 1965 as the valedictorian of her class. She then attended Western Montana College in Dillon, graduating as valedictorian of her class with a Bachelor's Degree in secondary education. After receiving a Master's

Degree from Western, she attended the University of Montana in Missoula where she obtained her Administrative certification.Following her own educational endeavors, she set forth on a long

journey of educating and supporting the youth of Butte.

In 1969, Marilyn accepted her first teaching position as a sixth grade teacher at the Emerson School. One year later, she accepted a position at Butte High School teaching typing and shorthand. She was appointed as Dean of Women in 1983, a position she proudly held for 35 years until her much deserved retirement in 2018. Marilyn was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Butte Teacher's Union. She was a dedicated school district employee for 49 years.

She loved her job and since she never had children of her own, she treated all students as if they were her children. Marilyn enjoyed watching their success through the years. She was instrumental in offering guidance to troubled students or those in need of special attention to get them through tough times. She was very caring and well respected by students as well as faculty.

Marilyn created many fond memories with family and friends over the years. She loved traveling and toured Europe, the Caribbean and Hawaii. She enjoyed gambling and along with family had some great times in Las Vegas. She played piano, enjoyed playing pinochle and games with family and friends especially around the holidays.

Marilyn shared many life adventures and special moments with her long-time companion, Bob Fournier.Their relationship lasted for more than 50 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, June and Julius Vanina; grandparents, Fred and Irene Searle and Mose and Elvira Vanina and their family Elmo, Lydia and Mario; nephew, Mike Thomas; niece, Cindy Bergey; brothers- in- law Don Thomas and Larry Dunville; special uncles Red Vanina and Fred Searle and cousin Shawn Searle.

She is survived by her long-time companion, Bob Fournier; sisters, Sue (Max) Decker and Diane Dunville; niece, Lisa Kerbersky and her family; nephews Neil (Michelle) Decker and their daughter Ellison; Casey (Laura) Decker and their children Jack and Ben, and niece Amy Decker who was very dear to her heart. Also special aunt, Pat Searle; cousins Judy (Tom) Kiely and their family; Dave (Barb) Searle and their family; Joan (Bill) Filpula and their family and Leo Calcaterra and his family.

Marilyn's family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at St. James Healthcare and Copper Ridge Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center for their excellent care and compassion during this difficult time.

Because of her lifetime commitment to education, her family requests donations in Marilyn's memory be directed to a scholarship fund to support Butte High School students, c/o Sue Decker, 47 Elgin Drive, Butte MT 59701.

Cremation has taken place. Private funeral services will be conducted this (Thursday) morning at 11 o'clock. Those wishing to attend the service via ZOOM may do so at the following link: https://zoom.us/j/95328482761?pwd=YlVQZU10WVJDK2tGcThsZlZYRTR1QT09


Published by The Montana Standard on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Live streamed at https://zoom.us/j/95328482761?pwd=YlVQZU10WVJDK2tGcThsZlZYRTR1QT09
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Ms Vanina was the dean at butte high when I went there in the 90s and almost 30yrs later she remembered me by name. I was amazed that she remember after all those years and thousands of kids later She gave me some breaks and I truly appreciated it. My thoughts go out to her family.
Kim Butler
March 20, 2021
My deepest condolences to the family of Marilyn Vanina. I knew Marilyn personally for years. She was a co-worker of my mom Alyce Bull at Butte High school, and knew my father Rinaldo Parini and other family members. She was an amazing person. Heaven gained an angel. Her family lived near my grandparents Daniel Sr. & Olympia Parini´s dairy farm in Elk Park.
Chris parini
March 18, 2021
My entire family is saddened by the news of Marilyn's passing.We loved her. Her family held a special place in our hearts, also. God bless!
Vivian Setterstrom
March 14, 2021
Marilyn Vanina was such a special part of my life growing up. Her compassion and sincere care she had for students was unparalleled. I remember her fondly as my dean in the 80's, and also as a wonderful friend to visit when I came back to Butte. She always remembered her former Butte High students - no matter how much time had passed. I was lucky to know her and send much love to Mr. Fournier.
Laurie (Dower) Woodard
March 11, 2021
Ms. Vanina was a great lady! She was firm, but never unfair. She encouraged and helped this screwed up kid get through high school. By the end of my senior year, I had her detention speech memorized, but she was still there to give me a hug as I walked across the stage to receive my diploma. I'll never forget her.
Former Student
March 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Marilyn´s family. She was a lovely lady. We are so sorry to hear of her passing.
Merri Barker & Tim Montana
March 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to the family. We will miss her.
Jeff and Jerri Doyle
March 11, 2021
Ms. Vanina was my teacher many years ago. She was my favorite teacher. I saw her 10 years ago and told her just that. She then in her famous style, told me I was her favorite student. I feel lucky to have known her.
sheila Hogan
March 11, 2021
Such a nice lady. My condolences to her family .
Bill Sweet
March 11, 2021
Prayers to Bob and all of their family. She will be truly missed.
Vanessa Swason
March 11, 2021
So sorry to hear about Miss Vanina. She was a great lady. She was always nice when I was a student and was still there when my daughters went to BHS. Talk about patience and dedication.
Cindy Fawcett
March 11, 2021
I taught with & had many conversations with Marilyn in my many years teaching at BH. She always had her door open to visit or talk about school business. Her long career in education is amazing, Rest In Peace !
John Connole
March 11, 2021
School District #1 will NEVER be the same. What a wonderful woman! My heart and prayers go out to the family. God Bless!
Jim Hash
March 11, 2021
Sympathy sent to family and friends. Remember Marilyn so well as we were raised as neighbors and friends. What a wonderful life you created. Very proud of you!
Sandra Scalabrin Jones
March 11, 2021
What a wonderful woman. I treasure time spent in her company. Her contribution to education and to the lives of so many students is well noted. My best to Bob and Marilyn´s family.
Debbie Shea
March 11, 2021
Marilyn was a life saver as Butte High student dean, and I have been filled with gratitude for her kindness and wisdom particularly during tough times. She had thousands of children, and her influence will live on.
Barbara Miller
March 11, 2021
