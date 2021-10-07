Menu
The Montana Standard
Marjorie Jane Cannon
Butte High School
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

MARJORIE JANE CANNON, 95

June 12, 1926-October 4, 2021

Marjorie Jane Cannon passed away Monday morning, October 4, 2021 in St. James Healthcare. She was born in Butte Saturday, June 12, 1926 to Edwin and Jane (Adams) Roberts. Marjorie attended the Harrison School, graduated from Butte High School and earned her teaching degree from Montana State University in Bozeman.

Marjorie taught two years in Laurel, Montana then at East Junior High School and Emerson Grade School. She and Richard G. Cannon were united in marriage in Mountain View Methodist Church in 1957 ending her teaching career.

Being initiated in 1951, Marjorie was a 70-year member of Chapter AC PEO. She was appointed to the State Executive Board in 1978 and served as Montana State PEO President in 1983. She was a longtime and active member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and Homer Club. She was also an avid football fan always cheering for the Green Bay Packers, Butte High Bulldogs and the MSU Bobcats.

Marjorie is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kathy Cannon of Butte, grandson, Lee Cannon, sister, Muriel Wild of Helena and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Richard who passed away in 1988 and her daughter, Cynthia who passed away in 1995.

Marjorie's remains are in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home where friends may call Thursday afternoon beginning at 4 o'clock. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Friday afternoon at 2 o'clock in Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Matthias Krier officiating. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Oct. 7, 2021.
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
I remember Marjorie presenting me with a 'Youth Fellowship' patch for my jacket. That was done at the old Unity Methodist Church located across the street from the Harrison grade school in McQueen. In later years when my wife, Marilyn, and I would drive from Denver to visit my parents in Butte, we would stop and chat a bit with Marjorie. She was always so very cordial and welcoming. Rest in peace, Marjorie.
Duane Roberts
October 12, 2021
Marjorie was one of my mom´s good friends. She and I exchanged Christmas cards. I know Marjorie andMom are catching up. God bless you all
Debi Maunder Williams
October 8, 2021
So sorry to hear of Marjorie´s passing. She was one of my favorite ladies at Aldersgate Church. She was always so pleasant and perfectly dressed, never a hair out of place! I have missed seeing her each Sunday.
Sheryl Tremis
Friend
October 7, 2021
Scott just heard about your moms passing she was a very nice lady my prayers are with you and your family take care
[email protected]
October 7, 2021
