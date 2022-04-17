MARJORIE JEAN (EGAN) DURKIN, 92

April 18, 1929 – April 09, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that we write this obituary for our momma. On Wednesday, April 09, 2022, as dawn broke, the angels came, bundled her up, and whisked her away. They said, "You come with us now, you have suffered enough." She always said the wish she had for her ending was, 1) not die in the hospital, and 2) not have to go into the Nursing Home. The momma got her wish – she remained in her own home and own bed right up till the angels came for her.

Marjorie was born in Butte on April 18, 1929, to Veronica "Doll" (Byrne) Egan and William (Bill) Daniel Egan. She was welcomed into the Copper Street home by her 5-year-old brother, William James Egan. Herself was proud to tell people, "I was born, raised, and continue to live in that same house up on the hill". She and Catherine Egan frequented many a slide show and art show where they would nudge one another, point, and there would an artists or photographers rendition of the "Queen Mary style home up on the Hill in Butte, Montana".

Marjorie attended the Immaculate Conception School from Kindergarten through the 8th grade, and then continued onto Girls Central High School, from which she graduated.

Living up on the Hill, she was surrounded by "Cousins by the Dozens", with the O'Brien's, Mahoney's, and Morrow's. Added to the mix of relatives were the friends, the Redmond's, Courtney's, Burns', and Anne Marie Dwyer. This atmosphere of familiarity followed her through-out her life as she was always encountering people who not only knew her, but loved her as well.

In High School, her circle of friends broadened to include, "Some of those kids from the flats". She was the kind of person who drew others to her, and this attribute continued through-out her adult life.

One of her claims to fame was, "I never had a job I didn't love, and I wish that for all of you…". Her family started and owned the City Transfer and Storage Company, so off to work she went as their front desk person. Her career continued to Montana Hardware, where she and her cohorts experienced "Cake mixes in a box". Around this time, she married our dad, Thomas Harold Durkin – an Anaconda Washoe Park Lad, who had five siblings. Marjorie and "Durk" had 4 children, and her full-time job became coach, referee, chauffer, and chief cook and bottle washer at home. As kids we were extremely fortunate because our grandmother lived with us in the family home (our grandfather had died), so we had a marvelous childhood in this generational house.

In 1969, she had the opportunity to work at the Montana Power Company – and she jumped at it. She was fond of saying, " I truly loved the years I spent at MPC…they were as good as gold to me". This was a sentiment she maintained through-out her life. Her entire employment at MPC, as assistant storekeeper, was at the Substation, on Montana Street. She became great friends with the linemen, electric-gas meter folks, and garage men. She even became the Dorm Mother for the Siamese cat that adopted the substation. She had Michael so enamored with the MPC Linemen, he learned to look for their trucks so he could watch them work – on more than one occasion, they put him, his bike and dog in the back of their truck and brought him home.

She retired after about 25 years and became the traveling companion to Tom and "the twins" – yet another job she was thrilled to fill. After the death of her sister-in-law, Catherine Egan, she took over the job of being Laurel's companion and runner at St James Library. A position she was well suited for since everyone knew her, and Fr Burke enjoyed her take on politics and the history of Butte.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents (Doll and William Egan), her brother and sister-in-law (Bill and Catherine Egan), her spouse (Thomas (Durk) Harold Durkin), and many cousins and friends. She is survived by her 4 children, their families, and nieces and nephews on both the Egan and Durkin side. Daughter, Marjorie, (Edmonds, Washington), sons and their families: Dan and Kate: (Gig Harbor, Washington), Lindsay (Chicago) and Evan (New York), Tom (Butte): Rachel and Brian Rotolo (Butte) and Chelsey and Cory Williams (Florida), Michael: (Atlanta), Kyle and Olivia (Atlanta ). Niece: Michelle (Egan) and Mike Lloid, and their 2 children: Kelly (Boston), Patrick and Jen Lloid (children, Ellie and Madison) Seattle. Bill and Laurel Egan (Butte), and their 3 children: Ryan and April ( Will and Weston) all of Butte, Haley (Egan) and Ryan Davis (Seattle) and Alison Egan (Seattle). On the Durkin side, she is survived by Clarice //// Bill Fischer (Missoula), Maureen //// Don Tweedy (Anaconda), Patrick (Helena), Tim //// Lisette (Spokane), Patricia Witcher (Leewood, MO), Jimmy (Kansas City), Bruce (Monet, MO), Marianne (Witt Purdy, MO), Joe (Santa Rosa, Ca), Moneen and Mary Durkin (Sun City, AZ), Terry, John, and Janelle (Anaconda)

The momma loved music and had eclectic taste - depending on which of the 4 of us she was around. Three favorite songs were Give Peace a Chance, That's What Friends are For, and We Are The World. The thread that twined itself throughout her life was to be kind, treat others how you would like to be treated, and please let there be peace on this earth. She donated money to wherever she saw suffering: ASPCA, Disabled Veterans, and the senior citizens needs through AARP. Because of her sincere desire to ease suffering and bring peace to this world, the family asks that all donations be made to the Ukrainian Crisis, in whatever form you are able.

The momma loved us from the bottom of her heart, no matter our antics - and there were many. She was fond of saying, "Remember, I love you the mostest". Momma, I think we will always love you the mostest.

Friends may call on Wednesday after 10:00 am in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Cremation will take place following the Mass. The Rite of Committal will be held on Thursday at 10:00 am in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.