Auntie Margie,

You touched the lives of all who knew you in a special way that I think so many of us felt like you loved us like one of your own neices or nephews. Your kids are a testament of that same kind of love as they have always made us feel loved like immediate family any time we talk or see one another. Thank you for spreading God's light in this world and continueing that love through the family you raised and dedicated life and love to. Remembering you with much love and looking forward to that great reunion someday on the other side. May your soul rest in peace and may your family feel your love all around them to comfort them as they feel the loss of not having you here.



Heather Hanson Jensen Family April 18, 2022