Marjorie Jean Stefanatz (Margie)

May 15,1933-March 5, 2021

Margie" Stefanatz passed away after falling at her home Margie peacefully passed away at the Pioneer Care & Rehab Center in Dillon, on March 5, 2021 following a brief illness.

Margie was born on May 15, 1933, the third child to Michael (Mike) Stefanatz and Ann T. Malesich Stefanatz.

Margie attended country schools in Beaverhead County before graduating from Beaverhead High School. She was employed many years as a dispatcher for the Sheriff and Police departments and also worked for the U.S.forest service as a mail clerk and correspondent officer. Margie also worked at the Lion's Den Supper Club.

She loved family gatherings and taking pictures saving memories for all to enjoy and was often encouraged by the Meine's to "take 2 Margie". Margie loved sports and had two televisions and the radio on to keep track of her teams. Her favorite trip was to the NAIA basketball tournament in Kansas City to see the Western Montana Men's College basketball play.

Margie is survived by her brother Donald (Laura). Also surviving are her nephews Bobby "McGoo" McLaughlin and Gary Stefanatz (Cindy) niece Shauna Franquemont (Jeff) several great nieces and nephews including special great nephew Mason (McGoo) McLaughlin, also great nieces and nephews; Kris Sullivan, Jamie Ouellett and Steve Ouellett.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Ann Stefanatz (Malesich), sisters Darlene Gilfeather and Doris Mclaughlin, niece Terry McLaughlin and her dog "Queenie".

A special thank you to Barrett Hospital and Healthcare, the Pioneer Care and Rehabilitation Center for the care given to Margie as well as Beaverhead Ambulance and Brundage Funeral Home.

Services will be held at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic church, Friday, March 12th at 3:00

Memorials can be made to the Humane Society, Beaverhead Ambulance or charity of choice. A guest book is available online at www.brundagefuneralhome.com.