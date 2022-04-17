Mark Steve McDanel, 56

March 1, 1966-April 11, 2022

Mr. Mark Steve McDanel passed away on Monday at St. James Healthcare in Butte, Montana, surrounded by his loving family. Mark was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania on March 01, 1966, the son of Joseph Anthony Puskaric and Billie Stanford – Popcoff.

Mark was a man of varied interests and numerous talents. Not only did he know his way around a kitchen, but he could also build one. He was employed as a cook at 4 B 's for 15 years, before trying his hand at construction. Mark could build a house from the ground up. His talent as a stone mason was evident. Mark worked as a stone mason on the intricate outdoor ornamentation and rock features at the Budweiser House at Georgetown Lake. He was involved in construction until he was injured in a fall from a roof. After a series of surgeries, he decided to return to cooking. He worked at Gamer's Cafe', the Hummingbird Café, and the VuVilla.

Mark met Lisa Karen Durosky in Portland. Oregon in 1991. After 3 days, they moved in together and, spent the next 25 years as constant companions. They later parted but remained dear friends. Together, they worked side by side, after Lisa hired him at the VuVilla.

Mark enjoyed watching football. He was an avid Broncos fan. He also enjoyed being outdoors, fishing or shooting guns. Mark could fix most any vehicle, although, starters proved to be his undoing. He loved to collect antiques and he had a special affinity for drinking beer. However, his greatest love was his daughters and grandchildren. Mark could be the greatest guy, or the biggest jerk, you ever knew. He had the ability to make you angrier than you had ever been in your life, thus earning him the nickname "Markass". His ability to make you mad was only surpassed by his ability to love. He had the biggest heart and would give the shirt of his back and everyone was always welcome to Thanksgiving Dinner. He lived life to it's fullest and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his father and his stepfather, Barry Popcoff. He is survived by the love of his life, Lise Durosky; his daughters, Marissa McDanel and Karste McDanel; and his grandchildren, Teegan and Myles Howerton, and Harper Rose McDanel. His is also survived by his mother, Billie Stanford-Popcoff; brothers and sister, Mike McDanel, Lisa (Jim) Goad, Joseph Puskaric, Jr.; twin sisters, Missy Vadasy and Mindy Hunsaker; stepbrother, John Holderby; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend, his "Weagle", Nolan.

Friends may call on Wednesday after 12:00 PM (noon) in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM in Mountain View Cemetery.