McDANEL - Friends of Mark Steven McDanel may call today (Wednesday) after 12:00 PM (noon) in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM in Mountain View Cemetery.
Published by The Montana Standard on Apr. 20, 2022.
I am grieved at this loss. Mark was always a kind and thoughtful step son to me. We talked a lot about the Bible and he was always interested and open. I always missed his special spirit and kindness. I pray his children and grandchildren inherited his goodness. Both boys were always dear to me.
Vallerie vickers
Family
April 19, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.please accept my condolences. .
Karla Hart
Other
April 19, 2022
Lisa and Family,
I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending you thoughts and prayers during this difficult time