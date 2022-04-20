Menu
The Montana Standard
Mark Steven McDanel
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT
Calling hours
Apr, 20 2022
12:00p.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
McDANEL - Friends of Mark Steven McDanel may call today (Wednesday) after 12:00 PM (noon) in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Graveside Services will be conducted at 2:00 PM in Mountain View Cemetery.


Published by The Montana Standard on Apr. 20, 2022.
Apr
20
Calling hours
12:00p.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
Missy and Mindy and Mom
April 19, 2022
I am grieved at this loss. Mark was always a kind and thoughtful step son to me. We talked a lot about the Bible and he was always interested and open. I always missed his special spirit and kindness. I pray his children and grandchildren inherited his goodness. Both boys were always dear to me.
Vallerie vickers
Family
April 19, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.please accept my condolences.
Karla Hart
Other
April 19, 2022
Lisa and Family, I'm so sorry for your loss. Sending you thoughts and prayers during this difficult time
Cheryl Kelly Fitzpatrick
April 18, 2022
