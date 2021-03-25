Martha Louise Brown Trainor

November 30, 1925-March 14, 2021

On Sunday, March 14, 2021, Martha Louise Brown Trainor, 95, passed away due to complications from COVID 19.

Martha was born November 30, 1925 in Taunton, Massachusetts. She moved with her parents William and Julia Ann Watts Brown to Montana and attended schools in Vaughn and Sims. She worked at both the Columbus and Deaconess Hospitals in Great Falls. On April 22, 1950 she married Melvin Trainor and started a family. They lived in the Great Falls area until moving to Anaconda in the 1960s. In 1971 she started working at Warm Springs State Hospital and ended her career at Galen State Hospital.

Martha's greatest passion was time spent with family and her home was the go-to-place for many gatherings. She had a lively sense of humor and her infectious laugh will be greatly missed.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband Melvin, son Melvin Jr., and sisters Violet Wetherell, Mary Brown and brothers Milton, Daniel, David, Herman, Emery and Walter Brown.

She is survived by her five children, Juliann Hungerford (Jack), Port Orchard, WA, Marion Hungerford, Lockwood, Joe (Laurie), Rudyard, Calvin (Terri), Anaconda and Barbara Thom, Anaconda, 10 grand children, 23 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held April 10, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, 300 W. 5th St., Anaconda, MT. A graveside service will be held on a date still to be determined.

Donations can be made to your favorite animal rescue group.