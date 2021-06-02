Menu
Marthanne "Marty" Keogh
1939 - 2021
Marthanne "Marty" Keogh, 81

June 7, 1939 - May 25, 2021

Marty was born to Walter J and Helen L (Whitmore) Kneebone on June 7, 1939 in Butte and passed away May 25, 2021 in the presence of her husband Gerry, daughter Diane, and grandson Cullen. Her death was NON-covid related.

She attended the Congregational Church in Butte in her youth, and Whittier Grade School, graduating from Butte High School in 1957. In high school she was a drum majorette and performed as head majorette at the Calgary Stampede. She was also a member of the National Honor Society.

She briefly attended Montana State College, and married Vincent "Gerry" Keogh on March 8, 1958 in Bozeman. She and Gerry moved to Pine Ridge, South Dakota where their first two children were born. They moved to Whitehall in 1960, where their third child was born. In 1963 they moved to the ranch, where they lived until 1997, when they sold the ranch to their daughter and son-in-law and retired to Whitehall, in the house she designed and had built.

She was active as a Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, taught twirling and dancing lessons, was on the Whitehall School Board for 2 terms, active in Booster Club, Saddle Club and Jaycees, served on the city planning board, county tax appeal board, and worked part time at Dick's Department Store.

Marty was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking, sewing and quilting. She participated in card clubs, was an avid reader, and active in the Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, several aunts and uncles, sister-in-law Dorothy Simonsen, and grandson Zachary Fitzgerald.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gerry, children Tom and Kristie Keogh, Diane and Cory Fitzgerald and their kids Brooke Fitzgerald and Cullen and Caitlin Fitzgerald, Susan and Steve Doolittle and their daughter Em and Tracy Doolittle, aunt Dorothy Howard, brother David and Cynthia Kneebone, and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place, and a private family graveside service will be held, per her request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.


Published by The Montana Standard on Jun. 2, 2021.
Sorry to the family. Remember her in high school. Praying for the family.
Ruth Honka Kuehl
Friend
June 23, 2021
I send condolences to family and friends. When I was young I loved her laugh and love of life. Sorry for your loss.
Joanne Lutey Johnson
Family
June 4, 2021
My sympathy goes out to you and your family. Memories of family reunion at your ranch. God Bless
Bonnie Lutey-Cyr
Family
June 3, 2021
Gerry, Diane, Tom, Susan and Family, I am so very saddened to hear about Marty's passing. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers as you begin to navigate the next days. Marty was one heck of a woman. I have many fond memories, of all of you, that I will forever cherish, but especially of Marty. I remember hanging out at the ranch while dad and Gerry talked forever, Marty making my formals, waiting for the pinochle games to end, helping with the food on the cattle drive up to Basin, and more. Peace and Love to you all, Julie and Todd
Julie & Todd Johns
Friend
June 3, 2021
Gerry, Diane, Corey, Tom & family. So sorry to hear about the loss of your Mom. My thoughts & prayers are with you.
Gena Grund
June 2, 2021
