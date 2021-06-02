Marthanne "Marty" Keogh, 81

June 7, 1939 - May 25, 2021

Marty was born to Walter J and Helen L (Whitmore) Kneebone on June 7, 1939 in Butte and passed away May 25, 2021 in the presence of her husband Gerry, daughter Diane, and grandson Cullen. Her death was NON-covid related.

She attended the Congregational Church in Butte in her youth, and Whittier Grade School, graduating from Butte High School in 1957. In high school she was a drum majorette and performed as head majorette at the Calgary Stampede. She was also a member of the National Honor Society.

She briefly attended Montana State College, and married Vincent "Gerry" Keogh on March 8, 1958 in Bozeman. She and Gerry moved to Pine Ridge, South Dakota where their first two children were born. They moved to Whitehall in 1960, where their third child was born. In 1963 they moved to the ranch, where they lived until 1997, when they sold the ranch to their daughter and son-in-law and retired to Whitehall, in the house she designed and had built.

She was active as a Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, taught twirling and dancing lessons, was on the Whitehall School Board for 2 terms, active in Booster Club, Saddle Club and Jaycees, served on the city planning board, county tax appeal board, and worked part time at Dick's Department Store.

Marty was an excellent cook and enjoyed baking, sewing and quilting. She participated in card clubs, was an avid reader, and active in the Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, several aunts and uncles, sister-in-law Dorothy Simonsen, and grandson Zachary Fitzgerald.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gerry, children Tom and Kristie Keogh, Diane and Cory Fitzgerald and their kids Brooke Fitzgerald and Cullen and Caitlin Fitzgerald, Susan and Steve Doolittle and their daughter Em and Tracy Doolittle, aunt Dorothy Howard, brother David and Cynthia Kneebone, and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place, and a private family graveside service will be held, per her request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.