Mary Catherine Banovich, 92

August 30, 1929 – September 23, 2021

Mary Catherine "Cass" (Rafferty) Banovich peacefully passed away September 23rd, 2021 .

Cass was born to Helen and Terrance Rafferty. She was raised as an only child. Cass was raised on the Upper West side, Immaculate Conception Perish and spent most her life in Butte Montana. She was raised alongside her cousins Sarge, Dot, Jim and Jack Manion. She married the love of her life John Banovich July 5th 1951. They spent the next 65 years making each other happy. She held fond memories of dancing with her John.

Cass graduated from Girls Central High School and the attended Marylhurst Catholic College in Oregon and then attended Western Montana College to get her Montana teaching certificate. She followed in her mother's footsteps and became a teacher. As many Butte natives will tell you Mrs. Banovich was their first teacher. She taught kindergarten in the Butte school system for many years. She started at the Grant school and finished her teaching days at Longfellow. She loved teaching kindergarten, because as she would say, "I taught them everything they knew."

Cass was fortunate enough to travel the world, usually with her son John. She would often say, "Don't ask me to go if you don't want me, cause I"m going." She visited amazing locations like, Africa, China, Hong Kong, Costa Rica, Europe and other stunning destinations.

Cass was devoutly religious and went to mass on more than a regular basis. She was a member of a prayer group for decades. They would gather and chat and pray for anyone who needed it at that time. I'm sure if you are from Butte they prayed for someone you knew at some point.

Cass was a social butterfly up until the day she passed away. She loved talking to people and made everyone she met feel like a life-long friend. She spent her last few years at Big Sky Living Nursing home where she could be found most mornings sitting in the lobby talking to anyone who walked by.

Cass was blessed with a long life filled with love and laughter. Family was everything to Cass. She raised her four children, then helped raise her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had an amazing sense of humor and was hands down one of the silliest people you could have known. She lived in Los Angeles in her later years and when she was in traffic she would always say, "I'll never complain about Harrison Ave traffic again." Cass knew hundreds of songs by heart and would bust one out at any moment.

Though it is sad to see Cass leave us we are all comforted with the knowledge that she is where she wants to be. For the last few years she would tell us of wanting to see her John and that she prays every night to go see him in heaven. We are sure they are doing a little dance together right now.

Cass is preceded in death by her parents Helen and Terrance Rafferty, Three siblings that died shortly after birth, Son Tony Banovich, Aunt Julie Redman, brothers and sisters-in-laws, William "Bo" (Mayme) Grmoljez, Mathew "Zowie" (Ging) Gromljez, Nick (Mary Kay) Grmoljez, Eli (Betty) Banovich, In-laws Antone(Nika) Banovich, and granddaughters Nika Therese Walsh, and Brylee Banovich.

Cass is survived by, Daughter Teri Walsh and son-in-law John Walsh, Daughter-in-law Erin McCarthy, Son John Banovich and daughter-in-law Amy Banovich, Daughter Cathy Cooper, Grandson Dr. Dan Walsh and his wife Dr. Julie Kikuchi, Grandson Tim Walsh, Grandson Chris Walsh and his wife Jana Walsh, Grandson Jake Banovich and his wife Amanda Banovich, Granddaughter Mary Reddick, Grandson Nick Banovich and his wife Katy Banovich, Granddaughter Zoe Banovich, Granddaughters Sianna Banovich and Mara Banovich, Great grandkids, Molly Walsh, Katie Walsh, Cody Walsh, Shea Banovich, Korbin Banovich, Laina Banovich, Emery Banovich, Greyson Banovich, Jeffrey Franklin, Isaac Franklin, Anthony Franklin, Briana Franklin, Eli Reddick and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Thursday after 5:00 PM in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Parish Vigil will be recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00 am in St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Butte Food Bank or Big Brothers and Sisters.