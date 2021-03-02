Mary Iola (Neary) Berg

October 1, 1940-February 26. 2021

Mrs. Mary Iola (Neary) Berg, 80 years, born October 1, 1940, passed away at 6:03 pm Friday, February 26, 2021, with her daughter Darlene Culp and son George Berg at her bedside, as she accepted our Lord and Savior to take her to her heavenly home. Mary died of natural causes and was alert to her final breath.

Mary was the eighth child of eleven born to William and Lucy Neary, of Walkerville. They preceded her in death, as did her husband Bob Berg and four of her six children: Bobby Berg, Larry Berg, twins, Rosie Okerson and Robin Clark.

Mary attended St. Lawrence School 1946-1954, she then went to Butte High until the end of 1956, she met her husband Bob that fall when he was discharged from the U.S. Army. They then married August 3, 1957. Mary was born to be a housewife, homemaker, friend to many and enjoyed helping people in need of another mom. She loved to welcome visitors and always had the coffee pot on, and was eager to share a sandwich, with a friend.

Mary loved for people carried over into her involvement with the American Legion Auxiliary. She worked for a while with the grandmother's program for the Butte School District. She loved to baby sit and she had a special spot in her heart for small children.

After the nest was empty, Mary and Bob enjoyed fishing at Georgetown Lake and Silver Lake. They loved to go camping and fish other area rivers.

Mary leaves behind her daughter, Darlene Culp of Odessa, Texas and son, and daughter-in-law George (Chris) Berg of Absarokee, MT; brother and sister-in-law Dean (Alice) Neary of Butte; sister, Helen Denton of Butte; seven grandchildren, Angel Colbry, MaryJo Taylor, Scott Okerson, Toni Clark, Chance Wilhelm, Logan Berg, and Allen Berg. She also leaves behind eleven great grandchildren, Tiffany, Shiloh, Elijah, Mika, Trace, Shane, Tatyana, Starlyn, Gracie, Frankie and Piper. There are other family members, to long of a list to mention.

Mary if asked where would you like people wanting to contribute memorial of her choice, she would reply, "Our Lady of the Rockies".

There will be a memorial service starting at noon on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the American Legion Hall 3202 Wynne Avenue with Father Patrick Beretta, presiding. A luncheon will immediately follow in the American Legion Hall.

There will be a memorial service starting at noon on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the American Legion Hall 3202 Wynne Avenue with Father Patrick Beretta, presiding. A luncheon will immediately follow in the American Legion Hall.