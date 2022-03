MARY MARGARET BRANDL

June 1, 2021

Mary Margaret Brandl passed away from cancer with her daughters and her husband Ray at her side on June 1, 2021. Please join the family to celebrate her life on June 11, 2021 at 2p at the Mountain Con –Foreman's Park Pavilion. Memorials can be sent to: Shriner's Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or the Clark Fork Watershed Education Program (c//o Montana Tech Foundation). Read her full obituary at: www.wayrynen-richards.com.