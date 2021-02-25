Menu
Mary Alice Rangitsch
1948 - 2021
Mary Alice Rangitsch

June 2, 1948-February 22, 2021

Mary Alice Rangitsch was born June 2, 1948 to Jay and Jean Nelson of Jackson MT. She grew up in the Big Hole Valley. Mary married Andrew Rangitsch in 1969 and moved to Philipsburg where they raised four kids. Mary worked as a cook at the school and later the secretary at the Sapphire Gallery. When Mary retired, she moved back "home" to Jackson MT. Her focus on family and her kind heart made her loved by all. She enjoyed woodworking which she learned from her dad. She spent hours in the shop making various crafts. After a battle with Cancer she passed away February 22, 2021 peacefully with her kids at her side. She was preceded in death by her parents Jay and Jean Nelson, her son Jordan Rangitsch, brother-in-law Bill Metzger, and her oldest sister Jenny Anderson. She is survived by her Brother-in-law Virgil Anderson, Sister Ruth (Gilbert) Little, Sherry Metzger, Kathy (JD) Johnson, brother Robert Nelson, children Shawn (Antonia) Rangitsch, James (Laura) Rangitsch, Jason (Dawnnele) Rangitsch, and Jessica (Kendall) Robbins. Grandkids, Aana, Danica, Hayley, Jaden, Keyley, Soren, Ridge, chason, Oslo, Odin, Quill, Siguard, Great Granddaughter Kesleigh, and Numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place later this summer. Any donations can be made in her honor to the Big Hole History Book.


I am so sorry to hear that one of my very best childhood friends,Mary A has passed away. We had so many good fun memories and I loved growing up in Jackson up the street from the Nelson family! I will miss her and am so sorry to all the family this will be such a big loss! Hugs and love to all of you at this sad time. You are all in our prayers and thoughts Judi & Allan
Judi Stocks Brester & Allan Brester
March 2, 2021
With Deepest Sympathy....
Anna Belle Gaasch
February 26, 2021
I always enjoyed her laugh it was incredible to hear it made me laugh
Cheri Rangitsch
February 25, 2021
