Mary D. Stuart
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Mary D. Stuart, 87

April 28, 1934-December 13, 2021

Mrs. Mary Delia Stuart passed away Monday December 13th, in Butte.

She was born in Butte on April 28, 1934, to David Enselmo and Birdie Virginia (Cuchine) Gennara.

Mary received her education at St Joseph's Elementary and Girls Central High School. Mary went on to the University of Montana where she earned her Bachelors degree in History and Political Science her Master Degree in Spanish.

On December 26th, 1958 she married Howard G. Stuart at Butte' St. Joseph's Church. Mary taught school in Centralia, WA, Washington Grade School in Butte, Boy's Central and was a substitute in the Butte School District. Mary also worked for Henry's Books and the YMCA.

She was a member of St. Ann's Parish and taught Catholic Education at St. Ann's. She was also a member of the Red Hat's.

Mary is preceded in death by her Husband; Howard Stuart, parents; Birdie and David Gennara, brother; David Gennara, sisters; Helen Nolan and Birdie Gennara, mother-in-law; Barbara Stuart and father-in-law; Andrew Stuart and son-in-law; Bill Tromly.

She is survived by her Children; Maria Tromly, Gregory Stuart, Dave Stuart, Chris (Mahasin) Stuart, Nina Stuart (Ron) Herrera. Grandchildren; Robert (Brittany) Tromly, Riley Herrera, Lexi Herrera ( Fiance Nick Wyman), Hayatee, Jazira and Aziz Stuart. She is also survived by her nieces; Betty (Ron) Fournier, Colleen (Henry) Klobucar, Arlene (Rudy deceased) Askman, cousins; James (Denise) Cuchine.

Friends may call Friday after 12 noon at St. Ann's Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm in the Church. Memorial donations are requested to Parent Project (PPMD) 401 Hackensack Ave, 9th Floor, Hackensack NJ. 07601.


Published by The Montana Standard on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Calling hours
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Ann’s Church
MT
Dec
17
Funeral Mass
1:00p.m.
St. Ann’s Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I first met Mary at the University of Montana. She was so fun to be around. We would sit in her dorm room and she would entertain us with stories of her day's adventures. They were always exciting and often far fetched. The only way she could get us to leave was to put on her pajamas, kneel down next to her bed and say her prayers!
Carol Critelli
Friend
January 15, 2022
I met Mary while she was subbing and she was always so positive and compassionate! She was so much fun to visit with and so very proud of her family. What an absolutely lovely lady!
Mary Pahut
Work
December 20, 2021
Such a lovely, caring person! I met Mary when she was subbing and she was a happy and compassionate individual! Truly loved visiting with her. She was so proud of her family!
John & Mary Pahut
Work
December 20, 2021
I met Mary subbing great lady very smart and really loved her family. She was a hard worker and great at whatever she did.you mother and grandmother was the best.
Barry Brophy
December 18, 2021
Our Condolences to all our Family in this great lost. Love you, And God Blessing to you. Love Mark & Undine Askman & Family
Mark & Undine Askman & Family
Family
December 18, 2021
Our condolences to Mary´s family. Mary and I had many visits together during her substitute days. I remember how I admired her for her utter love and concern for her family. Rest In Peace, Mary. Your work is done
Georgene and Sal Cachola
Work
December 17, 2021
Dear Maria and family My heartfelt condolences for Mary's passing. I enjoyed working with her at the Y, so long ago. Her intelligence, kindness, and humility were inspiring. May she rest in peace. Sincerely, Sally Bardsley
Sally Bardsley
Work
December 17, 2021
Mary always went out of her way to make us feel at home when we visited. She fed us great meals and often times, tried to talk us into staying at her place to save us the cost of a hotel. Such a nice lady!
Jeff & Karen Mitchell
Family
December 16, 2021
I'm very sorry to Nina and the entire Stuart family. Your Mom was a very nice lady. Please know I'm thinking and hugging you all. My deepest condolences
Dina Fogarty Mellott
Friend
December 16, 2021
RIP, Aunt Mary. Trips to Butte will never be the same again. I will truly miss stopping and seeing you.
Tom Mitchell
Family
December 15, 2021
Mary, you were a true sweetheart. We had great talks about your lovely family. I was so happy to meet your handsome grandson in Philipsburg last summer. Rest In Peace. Deb Shea
Debbie Shea
December 15, 2021
Our deepest condolences.
Dan Herrera
Family
December 15, 2021
RIP my sweet friend. You are missed and Ill love you forever
Nina Forward
Friend
December 15, 2021
