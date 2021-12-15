Mary D. Stuart, 87

April 28, 1934-December 13, 2021

Mrs. Mary Delia Stuart passed away Monday December 13th, in Butte.

She was born in Butte on April 28, 1934, to David Enselmo and Birdie Virginia (Cuchine) Gennara.

Mary received her education at St Joseph's Elementary and Girls Central High School. Mary went on to the University of Montana where she earned her Bachelors degree in History and Political Science her Master Degree in Spanish.

On December 26th, 1958 she married Howard G. Stuart at Butte' St. Joseph's Church. Mary taught school in Centralia, WA, Washington Grade School in Butte, Boy's Central and was a substitute in the Butte School District. Mary also worked for Henry's Books and the YMCA.

She was a member of St. Ann's Parish and taught Catholic Education at St. Ann's. She was also a member of the Red Hat's.

Mary is preceded in death by her Husband; Howard Stuart, parents; Birdie and David Gennara, brother; David Gennara, sisters; Helen Nolan and Birdie Gennara, mother-in-law; Barbara Stuart and father-in-law; Andrew Stuart and son-in-law; Bill Tromly.

She is survived by her Children; Maria Tromly, Gregory Stuart, Dave Stuart, Chris (Mahasin) Stuart, Nina Stuart (Ron) Herrera. Grandchildren; Robert (Brittany) Tromly, Riley Herrera, Lexi Herrera ( Fiance Nick Wyman), Hayatee, Jazira and Aziz Stuart. She is also survived by her nieces; Betty (Ron) Fournier, Colleen (Henry) Klobucar, Arlene (Rudy deceased) Askman, cousins; James (Denise) Cuchine.

Friends may call Friday after 12 noon at St. Ann's Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1pm in the Church. Memorial donations are requested to Parent Project (PPMD) 401 Hackensack Ave, 9th Floor, Hackensack NJ. 07601.