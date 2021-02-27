MARY HELEN WEST

October 12, 1926 - February 24, 2021

The lord took our mom Mary Helen West to heaven on Wednesday evening February 24, 2021. She will finally be back with the mother she never knew but longed to know (Agnes Chesley) and also her 5 month old son she lost way too soon.

Mary was born on a farm in Hope, North Dakota on October 12, 1926 to Ned & Agnes Chesley. Moved to another farm near Jamestown, North Dakota at the age of 7, she loved the animals there especially the little lambs she would feed with a baby bottle. Schooled in a one room school house nearby until moving to Butte, MT in 1942 where she attended Butte High School. Butte is where she met the love of her life, William (Runar) West.

They married in 1946 and shared 55 years together and were blessed with 6 children. They enjoyed dancing, camping, fishing, trips to Vegas & Reno, cruises to Alaska & Hawaii.Mary was a hard worker, she had worked at Cannons, JC Penney's, Buttrey Suburban, Gamers Café, Bronx, after retirement she went back to work to be a grandmother for the local school district, a job that she truly loved!

Mary was an inspiration to all mothers and grandmothers, always available for her kids, grand kids and great- grand kids never stopped loving them.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Agnes Chesley, her husband William, her brothers Fran, Eddie, Thearle, and Homer, her son Duane, sons in law- Neil Macumber and Jim Bailey, great grandson Brady Charon. Mary is survived by her children, Nanci Macumber, Nettie (Bill) Queer, Nicki Bailey, Robert (Tina) West, and Ken West, and Cynthia Trudgeon. She was also blessed with 17 grand kids, 29 great- grand kids, 3 great -great grand kids, several nieces and nephews, all that she adored and her special friends MaryKay Mellott and Shayla Rundle.

We would like to acknowledge and thank all the nurses, aids, staff and helpers at The Copper Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center for all their hard work the last 6 years of her life.

MOM, your life was a blessing… your memory a treasure… You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure…Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1:00 PM on March 1st, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery with Father Brian Miller officiating. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.