Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
MARY HELEN WEST
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

MARY HELEN WEST

October 12, 1926 - February 24, 2021

The lord took our mom Mary Helen West to heaven on Wednesday evening February 24, 2021. She will finally be back with the mother she never knew but longed to know (Agnes Chesley) and also her 5 month old son she lost way too soon.

Mary was born on a farm in Hope, North Dakota on October 12, 1926 to Ned & Agnes Chesley. Moved to another farm near Jamestown, North Dakota at the age of 7, she loved the animals there especially the little lambs she would feed with a baby bottle. Schooled in a one room school house nearby until moving to Butte, MT in 1942 where she attended Butte High School. Butte is where she met the love of her life, William (Runar) West.

They married in 1946 and shared 55 years together and were blessed with 6 children. They enjoyed dancing, camping, fishing, trips to Vegas & Reno, cruises to Alaska & Hawaii.Mary was a hard worker, she had worked at Cannons, JC Penney's, Buttrey Suburban, Gamers Café, Bronx, after retirement she went back to work to be a grandmother for the local school district, a job that she truly loved!

Mary was an inspiration to all mothers and grandmothers, always available for her kids, grand kids and great- grand kids never stopped loving them.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Agnes Chesley, her husband William, her brothers Fran, Eddie, Thearle, and Homer, her son Duane, sons in law- Neil Macumber and Jim Bailey, great grandson Brady Charon. Mary is survived by her children, Nanci Macumber, Nettie (Bill) Queer, Nicki Bailey, Robert (Tina) West, and Ken West, and Cynthia Trudgeon. She was also blessed with 17 grand kids, 29 great- grand kids, 3 great -great grand kids, several nieces and nephews, all that she adored and her special friends MaryKay Mellott and Shayla Rundle.

We would like to acknowledge and thank all the nurses, aids, staff and helpers at The Copper Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center for all their hard work the last 6 years of her life.

MOM, your life was a blessing… your memory a treasure… You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure…Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 1:00 PM on March 1st, 2021 at Mountain View Cemetery with Father Brian Miller officiating. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
She was a wonderful mother. I remember her well. She raised great children. May her love be with you all forever.
Larry Cragwick
March 1, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family on your loss. Mary always looked so beautiful. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Carol Adamo
February 28, 2021
My thoughts & prayers to Ken,Rob and all the West family. May her memories hold dear in your hearts. My deepest sympathy in your loss. Janice Muniz (Sparky's Garage )
Janice Muniz
February 28, 2021
I love you, Mary West
Chriss Williamson
February 27, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy
Connie Lee Padrotti
February 27, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
February 27, 2021
Your Mom was a beautiful woman with a beautiful smile. She was always fun and good to us. And she was cool because she had that Gold Duster. You are in my prayers.
Cindy Sherwood Nickol
February 27, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I feel very blessed to have gotten to know Mary. She was an amazing lady and just what Mom and I needed at Copper Ridge. I looked forward to seeing her at every activity and sitting outside with her in the summer. I really missed her this past year.
Judy Kramer
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results