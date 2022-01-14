Mary Rita Wilks (Burgess), 86

April 17, 1935 - January 5, 2022

The most kind hearted, loving, caring, compassionate mother and friend that one could ever hope for passed away peacefully in her home in Lincoln, CA on Jan. 5, 2022. Mary Rita Wilks (Burgess) was born in Anaconda, MT on April 17th, 1935 where she spent her life until she graduated from Anaconda Central High School in 1953 and married Lyle Edward Wilks in 1954. In 1964 they moved to Cupertino, CA and lovingly raised their 5 children. Rita volunteered (teachers aide) at Doyle Elementary School and then went on to work in the banking industry up until her retirement. In 2005 she moved to Sun City in Lincoln, California. Remaining true to her Irish heritage she had a feisty competitive spirit with a passion for bowling, water volleyball, her Niners and especially her Giants! Nana (as her grandkids called her) was a devout Catholic and her faith guided the course of her life. She is preceded in death by her husband Lyle, sisters Ruth Radonich, Evelyn Niland and brother Hank Burgess. Rita is survived by her 5 children Mary Karen Moreno (Dan), Lyle Jr., Roseanne "Lefty", James (Celeste) and Maureen (Anthony). Second mom to Val & Sam Carnes. Nana is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Brian (Ashlee), Nicole (Larry) and Tony. She will surely miss her 6 great grandchildren Brayden, Kamryn, Lane, Tatym, Henry and Oliver. God bless her and everyone who was fortunate enough to have known her. May she rest in peace and may her love shine on us all. Her grace, strength and determination will live on with her family, as we look to move forward in a way she would want. Forever in our hearts. Look up, Get up and Never Give Up!