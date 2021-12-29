Mary Lu Wilson, 85

April 18, 1936 – December 10,2021

Mary Lu (Sharkey) Wilson passed away on December 10m 2021. Born on April 18th, 1936, to John and Katherine Sharkey. Mary Lu graduated from Immaculate Conception Grade School in 1950 and Girls Central High School in 1954.

She married Lewie Wilson on November 24, 1956. Together, they enjoyed more than 53 years of happiness.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Grandmother Katie Runkle who raised her after the death of her mother; husband Lewie; daughters, LuAnn Rossmeier, Kathy Thomson; an infant son; sister, Rita Driscoll; brothers, Bill, John, and Joe Sharkey and Jack Driscoll, and her lunch buddy, sister-in-law, Glady Rauh.

Mary Lu is survived by her son, Vince Wilson; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Darrin Humble; sons-in-law, John Thomson and Richard Rossmeier; grandchildren, Cindy Thomson and Lee Griffith, April (Thomson) and Mike Bouchie, Chris Thomson, Mark and Jenna Rossmeier, Mike Rossmeier, and Regan Humble; great-grand-children, Abby, Jocelyn and Lauren Bouchie; Reece and Owen Rossmeier; sister-in-law Shirley Sharkey; the Sharkey clan - Tom and Nan, Bill and Debbie, Mark and Annette, Steve and Shawn, and Karen; numerous nieces, nephews and cherished friends, who include Myrna Kitchen and family, and Martha Reynolds.

Mary Lu's greatest joy was always her family and the fun trips that they made – Alaska, Hawaii, Disney World, Texas, Dodge City Kansas, and many, many more. She taught ceramics to many friends over the years and enjoyed many square dancing adventures. Hers was a house that the whole neighborhood lived at, and she treated all as her own. She never met a stranger.

Mary Lu taught us how to have fun, to be strong and to love deeply, she will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. Memorials can be made in her name to the Lady of the Rockies, Butte Hospice, or your choice.