Maureen Woodbury Pollard
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021

Maureen Woodbury Pollard, 73

January 25, 1948 - September 16, 2021

Maureen Woodbury Pollard was born to John C and Margaret J Woodbury in Mare Island, Ca. Her family and great friends were her treasure. Maureen worked at SB Court house for several years. Fashion was her passion. Survivors are her son Mike (Jennifer) Pollard. Grandchildren, Nicole (Jesse) Chopp, Mike Jr. and Adam. Brothers and sisters Joan (Chuck) Field, Carol (Courtland) Barney, John (Connie), Terry (Sally), and Edward Woodbury. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Church at 11:00am on Thursday.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
MT
