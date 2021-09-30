Maxine Bertha Mercer, 92

November 5, 1928 – September 20,2021

Maxine passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter Onna Johnson in Sun City Arizona, where she has been living for 10 years, living in Twin Bridges MT for the previous 55 years.Her parents, Harvey and Clara Halverson were living on a farm near Rapleje MT when Maxine and her identical twin Margie were born. Her mother traveled to be with family for their birth, so the twins were born in Newmans Grove, Nebraska.In November 1945, she met Fred Mercer and after their first date said "I think I will marry that guy." On August 4th, 1946, 3 months after graduating high school,she did just that.Their first home was in Belgrade where they farmed the home ranch there. They then had a dairy and beef ranch in Elliston MT, then moved to Twin Bridges where Fred worked for an uncle until they established the "Mercer Dairy Route" which Maxine ran for many years, retiring from that in 1982.Maxine is survived by daughters, Diana Andren and Onna (Noel) Johnson, and son Dan (Wanita), as well as one sister, Lorraine Miller of Spokane,13 Grandchildren, 41 Great Grandchildren, and 2 Great great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, and a multitude of loving friends. Preceding her in passing were husband Fred, her parents and Brothers and sisters-in law Harold and Alice Halverson, Rueben and Doris Halverson, and Sisters and Brothers-in-law Lois and Ted Berreth, Margie and Chuck Pemble, and Brother-in-law Herb Miller.Service arrangements are pending due to Family obligations.