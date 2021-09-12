Michael Edward Hocking, 71

November 14, 1949 – September 09, 2021

Michael Edward "Mickey" Hocking passed away on Thursday, September 09, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his loved ones. Born and raised in Walkerville, Mickey was born on November 14, 1949, to Jack and Leona (Hewitt) Hocking. When he was 9 years old his family moved to Blackfoot, Idaho for a short time before relocating back to Butte following the death of his father.

Mickey graduated from Butte High School in 1968. He went on to attend Western Montana College, where he earned his teaching degree. Mickey had several jobs here in Butte which include working as a custodian at Montana Tech and travelling the western part of the state running a food distribution company. He also worked as a musician. He had a passion for music. Mickey wrote, and recorded, many songs, which he enjoyed playing with "his one and only friend", Bob Bock. He was also active in the community as a YABA Bowling coach, a T-Ball coach, and an active member of the Montana Association for the Blind.

Mickey grew up a block away from Theresa "Terri" Gageby. At the age of 29, Mickey and Terri began dating. In August of 1980, they were married. A year later the happy couple welcomed their first child. Their son, Jack, was born on December 22, 1981. On December 30, 1984, they welcome their second son, Adam. Mickey and Terri bought their forever home on Hobson Street in Butte, where they raised their two sons.

Mickey is survived by his wife of 41 years, Terri; sons, Jack (Mariah Wise) and Adam (Samantha) Hocking; brothers, John (Allison), and Terry Hocking; sister, Stacy (Tom) Davis; granddaughters, Angellina and Jailyn Hocking; and grandsons, James and Briendel Hocking. He is also survived by his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dan and Tracy Gageby. He was reunited with his parents; daughter, Jessica Hocking; son, Jason Hocking; and his granddaughters, Andrea and Koryssa Hocking. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne "Gub" and Dorothy Gageby; and his brother-in-law, Steve Gageby.

Friends may call on Tuesday after 10:00 am in St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. The Rite of Committal will be held at Mountain View Cemetery with a reception to follow. Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice.