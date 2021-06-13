Michael Edward Kahoe

July 3, 1950 - January 23, 2021

Michael Edward Kahoe passed away in the early morning hours of January 23, 2021.

Mike was born to Edward and Connie (Lindstadt) Kahoe in Philipsburg, July 3, 1950. Mike attended grade school and high school in Philipsburg and later attended Western Montana College in Dillon, Montana.

Mike worked as hospital administrator at the Granite County Medical Center and Nursing Home and as an Executive Assistant to the Granite County Commissioners. He would serve the county commissioners for 44 years, retiring December 31, 2020. It was a job he truly loved.

Mike served on various boards including the Concentrated Employment Program Council of Commissioners, The Montana Job Training Partnership, The Gold West Territory, and most recently Action Inc.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, aunt and uncle Irene and John Parker, sisters Mary Chapman and Dana Hickman, and his "other parents," Babe and Fran O'Farrell, sisters-in-law Marilynn Benjamin and Kathy O'Farrell.

Mike is survived by his partner John Mike O'Farrell, brother Sean (Connie), nieces Sarah Chapman, Ashley Hickman and Nicole Knight (Steve), brother-in-law Russell Hickman, brothers-in-law Gary (Sheri), Dennis (Gail), David O'Farrell, Sister-in-law Terry (Mike) Button and numerous other cousins and nieces and nephews.

A friend to ALL. Mike will be sadly missed.

Services are June 19th 2021 at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, Philipsburg MT at 1:00 PM

Mike's was a life well lived and many a life has been enriched for having made his acquaintance.