Mike Clay, 69

June 12, 1951-August 24, 2021

Mike Clay was born June 12,1951, to Ella Clay and Phillip Taylor. He graduated from Butte High, and in 1972 he married Jill Ronco, they had one son, James. While living in Colstrip, MT Mike worked as a coal miner and a boilermaker. In 1988 the Clay family moved to Haiti as part of the Baptist Haiti Mission. There Mike worked as a hospital administrator. The Clay family returned to the states in 1990 and in 1992 Mike received a theological degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Mike served congregations in western Missouri until he retired.

Mike passed from this life Aug. 24,2021, his wife Jill passed Sept. 4, 2021.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Ella Clay and Phillip Taylor and brothers Wayne Clay, and Bo Clay.

Mike is survived by is son James (Tina) Clay of Kansas City, Kansas. Grandchildren Montana, Grace, and Noah Clay. Sisters; Sharon (Frank) Meyers, and Kathy Clay, and brother Gene Clay.