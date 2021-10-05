Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Miles E. Bailey
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Butte High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

MILES E. BAILEY, 83

September 10, 1938-September 26, 2021

Mr. Myles E. Bailey peacefully passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home in Butte. He was born in Butte, Saturday, September 10, 1938 to Myles C. and Theresa R. (Remark) Bailey.

Myles was raised and educated in Butte. He attended Catholic grade schools and start high school at Boy's Central. He graduated from Butte High School where he played linebacker for the Bulldogs and earning himself a football scholarship for college. Myles served his country in the United States Army and following his honorable discharge returned to Butte where he worked as an electrician in the mines. Myles worked as an electrician in many places including Illinois at a nuclear power plant, returned to Butte then worked in Tennessee and Alaska, New Mexico, Arizona and Alaska again before returning to Butte.

He was a member of the Butte High School Golden B's, B.P.O.E. # 240, Butte Elks Lodge and the IBEW.

Mr. Bailey is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Abels of Aurora, CO, Shelly Klebenow of Boise, ID, sons and daughter-in-law, James Bailey of North Carolina and Eric and Lindy Bailey of Butte. Grandchildren include: Melody, Courtney, Justin and Jordana Abels, Brandy Knapp. James Klebenow, Julie Schreckendgust, Kayla, Megan and Jacob Bailey, Donavan and Preston Smith, Aiden Bailey and 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Cremation has taken place. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, October 8th at 11 o'clock in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. His family will receive friends beginning at 10 o'clock that morning. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard on Oct. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
10:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
MT
Oct
8
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
With sympathy, Robin
October 6, 2021
Sorry for your loss for Miles's family.
Stanley Colenso
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results