MILES E. BAILEY, 83

September 10, 1938-September 26, 2021

Mr. Myles E. Bailey peacefully passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 at his home in Butte. He was born in Butte, Saturday, September 10, 1938 to Myles C. and Theresa R. (Remark) Bailey.

Myles was raised and educated in Butte. He attended Catholic grade schools and start high school at Boy's Central. He graduated from Butte High School where he played linebacker for the Bulldogs and earning himself a football scholarship for college. Myles served his country in the United States Army and following his honorable discharge returned to Butte where he worked as an electrician in the mines. Myles worked as an electrician in many places including Illinois at a nuclear power plant, returned to Butte then worked in Tennessee and Alaska, New Mexico, Arizona and Alaska again before returning to Butte.

He was a member of the Butte High School Golden B's, B.P.O.E. # 240, Butte Elks Lodge and the IBEW.

Mr. Bailey is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Abels of Aurora, CO, Shelly Klebenow of Boise, ID, sons and daughter-in-law, James Bailey of North Carolina and Eric and Lindy Bailey of Butte. Grandchildren include: Melody, Courtney, Justin and Jordana Abels, Brandy Knapp. James Klebenow, Julie Schreckendgust, Kayla, Megan and Jacob Bailey, Donavan and Preston Smith, Aiden Bailey and 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.

Cremation has taken place. Funeral mass will be celebrated Friday, October 8th at 11 o'clock in St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. His family will receive friends beginning at 10 o'clock that morning. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.