Duggan Dolan

McLAUGHLIN - Mrs. Nancy E. McLaughlin passed away on Sunday at her residence in Butte, Montana. Friends may call on Friday after 10:00 am in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Rite of Committal will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. A complete obituary will be published in the Thursday edition of the Montana Standard.