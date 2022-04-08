Nancy Eileen McLaughlin, 81

April 16, 1940 – April 03, 2022

Butte icon, Nancy Eileen McLaughlin, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Nancy was born on April 16, 1940, in Butte, MT. Her father was the late Leo (Hutch) Thomas Foley. Nancy attended St. Mary's grade school and graduated from Girls Central High School in 1958. She married the love of her life, Raymond L McLaughlin at the I.C. Catholic Church on June 20, 1959. Nancy and Ray had four children Ray, Glenn, Scott and Julie. Nancy worked in the food service industry including Food manager at Head Start. However, Nancy is best known for her business, Butte's famous NANCY'S PASTY SHOP & CATERING that she opened in 1980. Nancy was fortunate to work alongside her best friend, the late, Cookie Friez. "The Shop" was her dream that she poured her heart and soul into for over 40 years. Nancy loved to hear when people would tell her how much they loved her pasties or how good the food was that she prepared at their special event. Nancy's Pasty shop has been featured in T.V. shows, books, and magazines Nancy was part of the "Girls Club" where a group of lifetime best friends got together for monthly club dinners and gatherings. Nancy supported numerous local sports teams including Butte High, Butte Central, American Legion baseball and Montana Speed Skating Association. Nancy could be seen trying a "lucky 5" when she wasn't hard at work at the Pasty Shop. She also enjoyed shopping with her daughter Julie and getting great deals at Herberger's. Nancy loved attending her children and grandchildren's events and Sunday dinners. Nancy was an extremely kind and generous soul. Kids and doggies loved coming to the shop because they would get bags of penny candies or a yummy cocktail pasty with their parent's pasty orders. Her customers were treated like family and the little shop was always a friendly place to gather and visit. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband Ray, father Leo "Hutch" Foley, grandmother Mary Roberts, father-in-law Carl McLaughlin, mother-in-law Jenny McLaughlin, brother-in-law Bob McLaughlin, sister-in-law Doris McLaughlin, and niece Terri McLaughlin. Surviving children and spouses include: Ray McLaughlin, Glenn (Penny) McLaughlin, Scott (Shelley) McLaughlin and Julie (Craig) Thomas. Surviving grandchildren and spouses are Cody (Hannah), Tyler, Kihyrhi, Ryley, Matyson, Sidney and Sarah McLaughlin, Sadie (Henry) Kilbreath, Carter Pribnow, Kyle, Kayla, Treysen and Teeley Thomas, Lindsey, Scott, Crew, Cole and Cash O'Connor. Surviving siblings and spouses are Mary Fran (Jerry) Sullivan, and Leona (Darrell) Hart, and all their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and her very special little brother Tom (Kathy) Foley. Special mention to nieces and nephews of the Locust neighborhood Debbie, Emily, and Delainey Shorzman, Tom (Erin) and Cooper Foley, Dan (Amy), Bethaney Foley, Emmett and Declan McMahon, Meghan (Tim), Teagan, Timmy, and Shay Boyle and so many other special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends all who she loved dearly. Nancy's family would like to extend a special thanks to all the hospice caretakers at Senior Solutions who have been a true gift to Nancy and our family. Their care allowed us to give Nancy what she wanted the most, to be with family and to stay in her own home. Friends may call on Friday (today) after 10:00 am in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Rite of Committal will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Please support the hospice care team with a donation in her memory: The Grace Fund Foundation, 1554 Harrison Ave Ste. C, Butte, MT 59701