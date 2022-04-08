Menu
Nancy Eileen McLaughlin
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Apr, 8 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
Nancy Eileen McLaughlin, 81

April 16, 1940 – April 03, 2022

Butte icon, Nancy Eileen McLaughlin, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, April 3, 2022. Nancy was born on April 16, 1940, in Butte, MT. Her father was the late Leo (Hutch) Thomas Foley. Nancy attended St. Mary's grade school and graduated from Girls Central High School in 1958. She married the love of her life, Raymond L McLaughlin at the I.C. Catholic Church on June 20, 1959. Nancy and Ray had four children Ray, Glenn, Scott and Julie. Nancy worked in the food service industry including Food manager at Head Start. However, Nancy is best known for her business, Butte's famous NANCY'S PASTY SHOP & CATERING that she opened in 1980. Nancy was fortunate to work alongside her best friend, the late, Cookie Friez. "The Shop" was her dream that she poured her heart and soul into for over 40 years. Nancy loved to hear when people would tell her how much they loved her pasties or how good the food was that she prepared at their special event. Nancy's Pasty shop has been featured in T.V. shows, books, and magazines Nancy was part of the "Girls Club" where a group of lifetime best friends got together for monthly club dinners and gatherings. Nancy supported numerous local sports teams including Butte High, Butte Central, American Legion baseball and Montana Speed Skating Association. Nancy could be seen trying a "lucky 5" when she wasn't hard at work at the Pasty Shop. She also enjoyed shopping with her daughter Julie and getting great deals at Herberger's. Nancy loved attending her children and grandchildren's events and Sunday dinners. Nancy was an extremely kind and generous soul. Kids and doggies loved coming to the shop because they would get bags of penny candies or a yummy cocktail pasty with their parent's pasty orders. Her customers were treated like family and the little shop was always a friendly place to gather and visit. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband Ray, father Leo "Hutch" Foley, grandmother Mary Roberts, father-in-law Carl McLaughlin, mother-in-law Jenny McLaughlin, brother-in-law Bob McLaughlin, sister-in-law Doris McLaughlin, and niece Terri McLaughlin. Surviving children and spouses include: Ray McLaughlin, Glenn (Penny) McLaughlin, Scott (Shelley) McLaughlin and Julie (Craig) Thomas. Surviving grandchildren and spouses are Cody (Hannah), Tyler, Kihyrhi, Ryley, Matyson, Sidney and Sarah McLaughlin, Sadie (Henry) Kilbreath, Carter Pribnow, Kyle, Kayla, Treysen and Teeley Thomas, Lindsey, Scott, Crew, Cole and Cash O'Connor. Surviving siblings and spouses are Mary Fran (Jerry) Sullivan, and Leona (Darrell) Hart, and all their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and her very special little brother Tom (Kathy) Foley. Special mention to nieces and nephews of the Locust neighborhood Debbie, Emily, and Delainey Shorzman, Tom (Erin) and Cooper Foley, Dan (Amy), Bethaney Foley, Emmett and Declan McMahon, Meghan (Tim), Teagan, Timmy, and Shay Boyle and so many other special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends all who she loved dearly. Nancy's family would like to extend a special thanks to all the hospice caretakers at Senior Solutions who have been a true gift to Nancy and our family. Their care allowed us to give Nancy what she wanted the most, to be with family and to stay in her own home. Friends may call on Friday (today) after 10:00 am in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Rite of Committal will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Please support the hospice care team with a donation in her memory: The Grace Fund Foundation, 1554 Harrison Ave Ste. C, Butte, MT 59701


Published by The Montana Standard on Apr. 8, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
8
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT
Apr
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane, Butte, MT
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
Sympathies to the family. What a great lady.
Rosemary HAYES
April 7, 2022
My thoughts and prayers to the Mclaughlin family.. Nancy was.a wonderful person. Sheila Buckley
Sheila Buckley
April 7, 2022
Sincere thoughts and prayers to all the McLaughlin family..Nancy was one of the sweetest and thoughtful persons known. She worked hard , was proud of her family and kind to everyone. She and Ray were great friends and neighbors to my mom and a lifelong friend. Rest in peace Nancy. Karen Pentecost Maehl
Karen Maehl
April 7, 2022
Ray, Glen, Scott, Julie so sorry to hear about your Mom she was such a nice lady RIP
Jim Rozan
Friend
April 7, 2022
Nancy was so special in every way! All of you are in our hearts and our Love is with all of you!
Deanna, Alysha and Amber Merzlak
April 7, 2022
Ray,Glen,Scott & Julie I am so sorry for your loss, your Mom was a great person with a great heart she is with your Dad now and could not be happier. You are all in my thoughts and prayers and may your Mom rest in peace.
Michael Ross
April 7, 2022
To Nancy's family: Our family will never forget "Nancy's Pasties of Butte," which we enjoyed for so many years--a Butte tradition and legacy which will never be forgotten. We are so very sorry for your loss and wish you God's peace during this time of sadness and grief. In sympathy, Rosalie Walsh
Rosalie Walsh
April 6, 2022
Sorry to hear about Nancy. She was a great lady who always has a smile on her face. She treated my entire family great over the yrs. I have the entire Mclaughlin family in my thoughts and prayers. RIP Nance
Pat Mengon
Family
April 6, 2022
Rest in Peace Dear Nancy. You worked very hard for many years. May your family find Peace with all the good stories about you.
Cheryl
Friend
April 6, 2022
Celebrate Life and keep the memories close to your heart.
Sean Tracy Ian Kelby Sullivan
Family
April 6, 2022
Sean Tracy Ian Kelby Sullivan
April 6, 2022
Joe and Stacey Gilboy
April 6, 2022
