Nichole Michelle Stewart
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

NICHOLE MICHELLE STEWART, 42

September 21, 1979-June 18, 2021

Nichole Michelle Stewart passed away Friday evening, June 18, 2021 at St. James Healthcare. She was born Friday, September 21, 1979 in Long Beach, California. She was educated in Abilene, Texas and Montana and was an avid basketball and volleyball player while in high school. She attended college in pursuit of a degree in graphic design and was an accomplished artist and photographer and belonged to the Journey Church here in Butte. Nichole worked as a portrait photographer in Billings and was employed at the Copper King Inn and Convention Center at the time of her passing.

She is survived by her sons, Connor and Colton Nedbalek, her mother, Anita Howard all of Butte, brothers and sisters-in-law, Michael and Lisa Howard of Wichita, Kansas, Andrew and Mona Olson of Sturgis, South Dakota, Harley Howard of Deer Lodge, sister, Jaylene Anderson of Missoula. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins including Kirstin Olson of Haynesville, Louisiana.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be conducted this morning, Friday, June 25th at 11 AM in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Lindgren officiating. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.


Published by The Montana Standard from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
1800 Florence Ave, Butte, MT
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for you loss. She will be miss so much. Your in my prayers.
Ashley Doris
Work
June 25, 2021
