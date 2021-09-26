Nick Novich, 92

September 1st 1929 - Sept. 20th 2021

Nick Novich passed away on September 20th 2021, he was 92 at the time of his passing. Nick battled dementia for the last several years.

Nick was born on September 1st 1929 on the family ranch off the Burma Road by the Big Hole River to parents Sam and Boya Novich. He spent all of his early years helping his father and mother make a living out of farming and ranching. This is where Nick began his love for fishing. At first it was to put food on the table but as he got older it was his favorite hobby.

The family sold the Burma Road land and purchased a ranch one-mile up Pennington Lane in 1944. Nick went to Twin Bridges for both grade school and high school. It was at high school where he met the love of his life Ann Linden. Nick and Ann were married on October 27th, 1951 and lived with his parents on the ranch. Nick and Ann purchased the ranch in 1955 and raised sheep, cattle, kids and grandkids. In 1995 they sold the ranch and moved to Wisconsin Creek for retirement.

Nick enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and going on hikes in the outdoors. He hiked and fished almost all the high lakes in the Big Hole and Pioneer Mountain ranges. His fishing and hunting exploits with his grandsons, Kris and Scott, were his best memories in his life. He was always ready to help and give advice to anyone who needed it. Nick was one of the founding members of the Big Hole grazing association. He was active in the Twin Bridges Rotary club for years and was a Madison County fair board member for over twenty years. He loved his community and actively strived to improve it.

Preceding Nick in death were his parents Sam and Boya, his bothers Nova and Milan and his wife Ann. He is survived by his daughter Linda Lemons (Joel), son Ron Novich (Terry), grandsons Kris and Scott (Heidi) and four great grandchildren.

Many thanks go out the staff at Home Park Assisted Living, Tobacco Root Mountains Care Center and Spring Creek Memory Care for the wonderful care Nick received.

A graveside service will be held at the Twin Bridges cemetery at 1:00 PM on September 28th. Memorials may be made in his name to the Twin Bridges Historical Association.