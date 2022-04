So sorry to hear of Nick's passing. May your family draw from the peace God offers. Nick and I were classmates at the Blaine school. I can still remember where he sat in third grade! Seems Nick always had a smile. I've lost track of most of the kids from those days because I moved away, but after moving back I happend to bump into Nick a few times and he still had his smile. Will pray for you and your family in the days to come.

Marianne (Harvey) Bell School July 2, 2021