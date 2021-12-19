Nicolas "Nick" Knievel

September 2, 1960 - November 10, 2021

Eagle Idaho - Ever gregarious and family dedicated Nicolas Ignatius "Nick" Knievel left our Earth November 10, 2021. Nick was fiercely proud of his families legacy and dedicated to the dreams of his children's future.

Born in Butte, Montana, son of Nicolas and Claudine "Rusty" Knievel, Nick was the oldest of 4 siblings. His family roots were cemented in Butte but his family moved to Eugene, Oregon where he attended South Eugene High School.

Following school, Nick spent many years in the lumber business before finding his way into the telecommunications business. He was quickly recognized for his talent in business development and vendor management as he started his career with CDI. Nick then became a Vice President for Volt Telecom where he met many great friends which eventually led him to a very successful career as Vice President of Business Development with Quanta Services. His networking skills kept him in touch with his many friends and co-workers throughout his entire career.

The pride and unconditional love for each of his 3 children was evident to all. His support of all their many sporting activities and interests was his passion.

Remembering Nick are Sam, daughters Madison and Emma, and son Jaxon. Nick is also survived by his mother Rusty, his sister Tan McCartin (Sean), and brothers Jeff and Curtis (Nyomi) and Grandma Jeanne Knievel.

A family and friends celebration of life was held on November 20, 2021. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the YMCA.