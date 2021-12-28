Norma Dwyer, 95

May 3, 1926 - December 23, 2021

Norma Sylvia Dwyer, 95, passed away peacefully in the presence of her compassionate great nephew Ben Harris, his wife Shaeanna Harris and the support of Anaconda Pintler Hospice on December 23, 2021, at New Horizons Assisted Living in Anaconda, Montana.

Norma was born in Anaconda on May 3, 1926, to Paul and Lily (Wright) Sidney. She graduated from Anaconda High School. She had fond memories of playing piccolo in High School. Norma married John Dwyer in Butte, Montana on July 30th, 1949. She worked for an insurance company in Butte, Montana and later at Flynn Insurance Agency in Great Falls, Montana.

Norma was a gracious and loving caretaker for her mother Lily Sidney for many years. Upon retirement she moved to Fairmont, Montana, living two doors down from her beloved sister Lucy Wasvig. As a lifelong lover of golf, she actively played it for most of her life. In retirement, she enjoyed living on the golf course watching the golfers pass by. Norma was a woman with a compassionate, loving and gentle nature with a great sense of humor. She was an aunt with a heart of gold who treated her nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces as if they were her own children. Norma enjoyed sports, music, traveling, dogs, visiting with friends and family and her sweets.

She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Lily Sidney, her husband, John Dwyer, her sisters, May Pinskey, Agnes Harris, Pauline Platt, Lucy Wasvig and her beloved brother William Sidney.

She leaves behind beloved nephews, nieces and great nephews, nieces and other family members in Montana, Washington, California and Colorado. She will be missed and forever loved by her family and friends.

Memorial services will be held in the summer of 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 601 N. Main St., Anaconda, Montana, 59711.

Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Norma's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com.