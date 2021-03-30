Norman Carl Dixon, 86

September 12, 1934-March 25, 2021

Norman Carl Dixon, age 86, of Sheridan, Montana passed away March 25, 2021 in Ennis due to complications from a broken hip.

He was born September 12, 1934 to Carl and Florence Dixon in Virginia City, Montana. He worked at Dudley's Garage while in high school. Upon graduation in 1952 he joined the Navy and served until 1955. Norm worked as a service station attendant, automobile and truck mechanic while living in Lamirada, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Norm married Pat Relic in California in 1955 where daughter Tammy was born, also adopting Pat's son Robin. Pat and Norm later divorced.

He married Jody Grosso in 1963 in California. Jody had three daughters from a previous marriage. When Norm retired he moved back to Montana in 2003 making his home in Sheridan.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents, wife Jody, brothers Bill and Virgil.

Survivors include his daughter Tammy (Art) Kincade, son Robin, step daughters Marsha Adams, Vicki (Bill) Wolf and Cheryl Castleman, sister Pat Davis, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who he loved very much and the Tezak family.

Cremation has taken place and at his request there will be no service.

K&L Mortuaries & Crematory of Sheridan assisted with arrangements.