OLIVE PEARCE, 92

May 29, 1929 - March 15, 2022

Life-long Butte resident, Olive Pearce, died March 15, with her daughter, Mary Ann, at her side.

Olive was born on May 29, 1929, to Ethel (Jones) and Edgar Craddock of Williamsburg, joining two sisters.

After graduation from Webster-Garfield and Butte High Schools, she married Bill Pearce on September 15, 1949. Their marriage prospered for 53 years until his death in 2002. She always had a job when she wanted one, including assignments at Butte Safeway and Continental Oil Company offices. She was her own person but also a dedicated Army and Anaconda Company wife, a loving mother and loyal friend.

Olive was generous with her time, talent, and resources. She loved music and for many years was the organist for Unity Truth Center and Ruth Chapter #2, Order of the Eastern Star. Monthly she played the piano at Butte senior care facilities.

She worked tirelessly for youth groups, including Girl Scouts, Rainbow Girls, Job's Daughters, and DeMolay. Through her generosity, she helped fund education for many in her family. She made countless pasties, Blarney stones and pies to support Butte Charities.

She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Past Matron and 70-year member of Ruth Chapter OES, founding member of Montana Cornish Cousins, Red Hat member and twice Montana Standard Woman of Distinction.

Olive enjoyed performances at the Mother Lode Theater and Community Concert. She loved to travel, visiting Cornwall, England, France, Canada, and most US states. She spent happy days at her second home in Houston with Mary Ann and David. She was a devoted friend who loved to cook and entertain.

Olive filled our lives with laughter and music, she loved us, fed us, and made us better people. We were lucky to have her.

Olive is survived by her daughter and son-in -law, Mary Ann, and David Gray; nieces and nephews Mary and Dick Seim, Betsy Reed, Irv and Patti Pearce and Bill and Floydena Garrison; daughter-in-law Linda (Pearce) St Antonie and many friends. She was blessed with the dearest cousins, Dorothy and Neil Duddy, friends Kevin and Jane Johnson and daughters, Forever Friend Laverne Henrich, and Cousin Judy Archer.

Our thanks to Aldersgate Church, Big Sky Senior Living and Dr. Shawna Yates for her dedication and compassion.

Funeral services will be held at Aldersgate Church, 1800 Florence on Wednesday April 27 at 11 AM with Pastor Matthias Krier officiating; followed by fellowship and lunch. Internment at Mount Moriah Cemetery will be at 2 PM. Friends may call on Tuesday April 26 from 6 to 8 at Wayryren Richards Funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Aldersgate Church; Butte Emergency Food Bank; or the Olive Pearce Scholarship % Montana State University Alumni Foundation.